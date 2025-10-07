‘They Love That Toxic Stuff’: Fans React To Track Star Sha’Carri Richardson Seen With Christian Coleman At LAX Months After Roughing Him Up In Seattle

Sha’ Carri Richardson was recently spotted with her boyfriend Christian Coleman at another airport. This time there was no drama, the couple entered an SUV. As Chris packed bags into the trunk, the controversial track and field diva flatlined it to the passenger side and Chris came over to close the door once she got in.

Sha'Carri Richardson Picked Up By Christian Coleman At LAX Months After D.V. Incident | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/VxbvHnwfWw pic.twitter.com/PWfNPj0ddT — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 2, 2025

The video definitely sent social media into a whirlwind of comments, as the couple apparently is still together despite Richardson’s domestic violence arrest on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, when she was caught on video and seen by witnesses, yanking Coleman’s backpack, blocking his path, and shoving them into a wall. The loss of control earned the Olympic Gold medalist a fourth-degree domestic violence charge.

Social media suggested that Coleman is carrying out the actions of an “abused” partner.

“This is why I mind my business when it comes to other people’s relationships,” laughed one netizen.

“He fina learn the hard way, but it’s OK,” quipped another.

“That’s why bro didn’t make the team,” another fan added in reference to Coleman failing to make the U.S. 100m or 200m Olympic team in 2024 because he finished fourth at the Olympic trials in both events, narrowly missing a spot on the individual team. While he did participate in the 2024 Olympic 4x100m relay, the team was disqualified.

“They’re not breaking up they love that toxic stuff,” a fan bluntly asserted.

Others defended Sha’Carri’s right to patch things up with Coleman and move forward.

“Well duh! Couples go through things, learn from it and grow,” said one fan, suggesting Sha’Carri’s assault on Coleman was a one-time thing.

“That’s her man…..so….,” said another dismissive female fan on Instagram.

One fan was all in, saying, “Love to see it! No one is perfect, just don’t repeat the physical actions and respect each other with constructive and positive communication.”

“I’m for that relationship,” added another supportive netizen.

If Coleman was the one beating on Sha’Carri at an airport, these same fans might feel quite different about the reconciliation that has occurred.

Fans shouldn’t be that surprised that Richardson and Coleman are conducting business as usual and still very much an item. When the incident occurred, Coleman was vocal in saying that he didn’t feel like she should have been arrested and addressed the issue during an interview with Citius Mag at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships.

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



Christian Coleman shares about Sha’Carri Richardson’s… pic.twitter.com/kxaZHVhh8C — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 4, 2025

Chris Coleman Says Police Should Not Have Arrested Sha’Carri Richardson

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody.” “But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love. I hate the narrative too… It’s so negative. In the state of Seattle, even talking to the cop to whatever, he was like, ‘There is really nothing I can do.’”

According to reports, Richardson, 25, was arrested at the airport after the TSA informed police about a disturbance involving the couple. An officer then checked video of the footage. The officer further stated that Coleman, 29, attempted to avoid the confrontation, but Richardson continued to impede his movement before throwing an earphone at Coleman.

The police felt her actions rose to the level of criminal assault. Coleman, again, did not. He actually made excuses for her behavior and put more of the pressure on himself to show her grace.

“I understood… but she’s a great human being and a great person,” Coleman said. “We’ve been able to be really good teammates all year. And I hate that narrative too because us coming together, we’re just two dominant personalities. And she is, to me, the greatest female athlete in the world. I see it everyday. “… She just has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can because she’s one of one. And I’m one of one too… She’s going to be just fine. I’m going to be good too. So, it is what it is.”

Sha’Carri took full accountability for the incident.

Sha'Carri Richardson takes full accountability after mistakenly beating up her boyfriend, track star Christian Coleman, at the airport: 'I'm getting help.'



pic.twitter.com/rTqu6rmmTX — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 12, 2025

Sha’Carri Richardson Can’t Shake Drama

Sha’Carri Richardson continues to overcome drama and minor setbacks. We remember her Olympic dreams getting snatched due to a failed drug test as she struggled with the demons associated with losing her mother. We also remember how she rebounded from finishing last in a race upon her return, to leading Team USA to a gold in the 4x100m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a time of 41.78 seconds.

After pulling out of the World Athletics Championships in September in Tokyo in the aftermath of her arrest, Richardson seems to have her life back on track. As far as racing goes, Richardson had only run twice this year in the lead-up to the U.S. Championships, and claims that her training has been hampered by an injury suffered in February.

“Being able to compete; feeling healthy, going out there and executing no matter what [and] just being the best athlete, I can be… just to run a qualifying round, show fitness and take the rest of the time to get ready for (2028 Olympics in Los Angeles)”

Richardson received support from her fan base when she had her Olympic mishap, when she lost after eventually reaching the Olympics and after she was treating her man like he stole her fresh weave.

Coleman says he declines to be “a victim,” and it seems the couple is riding this out for the long haul.