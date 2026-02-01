“I’ve Lost All Respect For This Woman” | Former ESPN Host Sage Steele Tells Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To ‘Shut Up’

The words controversial and polarizing are two of the best ways to describe former ESPN host Sage Steele. Over the years Steele has been known to always push the envelope with her takes. So to see Steele exhibit such a disrespectful disposition towards former FLOTUS Michelle Obama isn’t all that surprising.

RELATED: “One Of The Legends In This Industry Just Tried To Beat Me Up” | Former ESPN Analyst Sage Steele Claims Barbara Walters Wanted To Fight Her

Steele came at the former First Lady hard for recent comments she made pertaining to Black women’s hair. Obama recently talked about how being Black means you ‘can’t swim or go to the gym because of white people standards.’

“Braids are for y’all so we can work harder,” she joked.

Sage Steele loses it on Michelle Obama: "Shut up! I've lost all respect for this woman because of how she's choosing to behave with that title of former first lady. It's funny and it's pathetic."pic.twitter.com/8Y8ghDSnta — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) January 30, 2026

It didn’t take long for Steele to rattle the cage and make some pretty disrespectful remarks in response to what the former FLOTUS was getting at.

Steele shared Obama’s interview with actress Tracey Ellis-Ross and captioned her response by saying this…

“Why is she so ANGRY????” And of course, white people are to blame for her hair issues. Good lord…it’s exhausting. And sad that this is how she is choosing to use her platform as a former First Lady.”

She added:

“Shut up! I’ve lost all respect for this woman because of how she’s choosing to behave with that title of former first lady. It’s funny and it’s pathetic.”

Everyone should stream Michelle Obama's documentary "Becoming" all weekend. Run it up! Let that lady in the White House movie continue to tank!#Becoming pic.twitter.com/2Ulx50r46L — Brynn 👸🏾 (@SoCalBee) January 31, 2026

People online are saying no woman should ever disrespect Michelle Obama, the first Black First Lady, noting that her legacy, grace, and impact on American history deserve respect—regardless of politics.

“It’s always our own the biggest haters,” a fan said. “Michelle, like all has free speech to speak her mind regardless …free world free freedom,” another fan said. TV host Roland Martin retweeted Steele’s comments with this… “I can guarantee you that Michelle Obama doesn’t give one damn what these MAGAots @SageSteele, @JillianMichaels or @drdrew thinks.”

RELATED: Sage Steele Sues ESPN, Claims Network Violated Her Freedom Of Speech

Many Others Are In Total Agreement With Steele

While some agreed that Steele’s comments were wrong, many others didn’t have a problem with her exercising her freedom of speech.

“Respect is earned! It is NOT an entitlement,” a fan said. “I think Sage was exercising her rights to free speech,” another fan said. “God Bless Sage she speaking the facts and truth,” another fan mentioned. “Sage has a right to her opinion and deserves as much respect,” another fan quipped. “She’s correct. I never witnessed her acting like a first lady. She complained nonstop,” another fan spewed.

Steele got what she wanted and that’s a ton of folks siding with her and taking the opportunity to take shots at the former First Lady. This is what oddly makes Steele tick and she’s used it to become one of the best race baiters there is.