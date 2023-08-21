“One Of The Legends In This Industry Just Tried To Beat Me Up” | Former ESPN Analyst Sage Steele Claims Barbara Walters Wanted To Fight Her

Former ESPN analyst Sage Steele recently settled her lawsuit against the Entertainment and Sports Network. Steele sued ESPN for what she called retaliation by the network for comments she made on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast as it pertains to the COVID-19 vaccine, and being mandated to get it, which she was by being an employee of Walt Disney which owns ESPN.

The very opinionated Steele also mentioned President Barack Obama identifying himself Black on the census.

Following those comments in 2021 Steele says ESPN pulled her numerous assignments. During a recent appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM, Steele talked about the lawsuit, and how she “refuses to be quiet about this anymorex.” But, she also talked about her run-in with the late host of ABC’s “The View” Barbara Walters back in 2014.

Steele Says Walters Wanted To Fight Her

“It was Barbara, Whoopi Goldberg, and myself in the dark green room off to the side. I was probably about four feet from the wall and the trash can, and Barbara was standing over here in front me. She just started to back up towards me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me, and it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can,” alleged Steele.

“I was like, what did she just do to me? This 140-year-old woman just tried to, like, tackle me.”

“Some of the produces saw it. Whoopi saw it,” Steele continued. “And Whoopi was like, ‘Come here. ‘She was great. She pulled me aside in her little area and she’s like, ‘Don’t you let her do it. And I’m like, ‘Am I in a movie right now? One on the legends in this industry just tried to beat me up!”

Steele Leaves ESPN, Walters Passed In 2022

Following the settlement of the suit, Steele decided it would be in her best interest to leave the network. On Tuesday she announced that after 16 years she was leaving to “exercise my first amendment more freely.”

As for Walters, the legendary ABC host and anchor passed in December after reportedly suffering from advanced dementia.

In other words, ESPN and Steele thought it’d be best if they parted ways following the lawsuit.