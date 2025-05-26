‘You Don’t Like White People’: Ryan Clark’s Apology Tour Doesn’t Change Public Perception As Race-Baiter

Ryan Clark is a slick dude, and I can’t be mad at anything he has said or done this past week as it relates to his beef with RG3, his comments that entangled the former star quarterback’s wife Grete Griffin, or the conversation around race that infests WNBA culture.



After using Robert Griffin III’s wife as a pawn in his growing social media platform and podcast empire, while also helping the Griffin’s gain national sympathy which led to his wife selling out of her booty band products in a few hours, Clark expressed remorse for his actions.

Ryan Clark Apologized For Referencing RG3’s White Wife Grete In Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Beef

In reality, while everyone lost their marbles and showed true colors on nasty social media posts, RG3 was able to ride the wave, so was Clark who continued to discuss the matter on his ‘The Pivot Podcast.’ Then, interestingly enough, after all of the engagement surpassed millions and the check was secure, Clark first backtracked and apologized for bringing RG3’s wife into a heated discussion about two WNBA players.

Then, he recently apologized to his family, including his wife and his bi-racial daughter, who were dragged into the drama as well.

The entire situation got too deep, but this is the game. And Clark plays it at a very high level, so he’s always willing to risk being called a race-baiter by white people in order for his opinion to be a dominant one in sports media and a tool for engagement.



Ryan Clark Apologizes To Wife & Bi-Racial Daughter For Dragging Them Into Beef With RG3

On May 25th, probably after coming from the Gucci store for some quick shopping, Clark continued his apology parade on X.

“As I end this I need to apologize to my family. Yonka, Jaden, Jordan, & Loghan I am sorry. Until this week I didn’t realize how much you defend me, & deal with the fall out of my stuff. This week brought it all to a head. Yonka has been dragged the entire week, & Jaden who we raised in our home has been used as a pawn. Yonka didn’t deserve what happened to her this week. She’s a beautiful woman that’s devoted her life to our family. Shes never wanted to be out front, been the backbone of support. She raised Jaden as her own from the age of 4 & shown up for all 3 of our babies 100% of the time. She’s now started a career to help others. That’s who she is, & who I’ll allow her to be.” I’ll do better guys! @thepivot Pivotal Conversations. #ThePivot #PivotalConversations #Family #FatherHood

Social media has been locked in on this topic ever since Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had a brief dust up during the opening game of the WNBA season. The race wars were back at the forefront of WNBA news with Caitlin Clark fans claiming the Black women of the WNBA are racist towards her and agreeing with RG3 that Reese has a natural hatred for the face of the WNBA.

Ryan Clark received some support for his apologetic post, but there was a large group of commenters not willing to cut him any slack and calling him out as a race-baiter who goes down these roads for quick cash and some clout.

“Before you guys send hate towards Ryan Clark remember you aren’t just attacking a football player but a father, a husband and a CHRISTIAN. One bad move shouldn’t takeaway what he’s brought to this franchise. We should be looking forward to seeing him continue to lead our Steelers!” said one NFL fan in defense of Clark.

“I don’t like that Ryan spoke truth to power but RG3 and his co-signing wife are the victims? Absolutely not.

If she can sit behind her husband and cosign his goofy, anti Black woman BS, she can handle being referenced with respect. Tf,” said another fan, defending Clark’s right to respectfully mention Grete Griffin.



Many of the responses were backlash against Clark by Caitlin fans and Steelers haters, as that’s Ryan Clark’s former team and he roots for them openly.





“So harassment is okay if you agree with their opinions? You’re saying RG3s family being attacked is okay but when it’s to RCs family it’s a problem?” said one netizen, pointing out a double standard in the comments that were pro-Ryan Clark. “We know where your heart is…you don’t like white people. Now you’re dragging your family into it. And you’re supposed to be a Christian?! Come on, man…do better,” said one fan who wasn’t buying the apology. “You called out another man’s wife… you crossed the line. Your family became collateral damage of your actions. I do appreciate the acknowledgement. Will RC stop race baiting now? We’ll see… I doubt it though,” said another netizen expressing his frustration with Ryan Clark’s comments.



Ryan Clark Has Mastered Balancing Podcast, ESPN Gig, Social Media



Ryan Clark is not aiming to be liked, but popularity is his bread and butter. Getting people to react to a conversation surrounding race is as easy as taking a bottle from a baby. Clark is gaining a reputation as being a defender of everything Black, which isn’t a bad thing unless your target is the white wife of a Black player or the golden child of the WNBA. Either way, the check will clear.