Why Three-Time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson’s Son Chose To Play For Deion Sanders Over Dad’s Alma Mater

The 2023 college football season is rapidly approaching, and with it we’ll have the highly anticipated debut of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leading the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders during his first seven months in Boulder, has been in addition by subtraction mode, as he’s pretty much overhauled the entire roster following the program’s 4-8 and 1-11 seasons the two years prior to his arrival. In doing so, Coach Prime has added some quality talent via the transfer portal and in his first recruiting class.

One of the players to join the Buffaloes recently is Nahmier Robinson, a cornerback from the state of Washington, who’s the son of three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson, who claims he got $100K from a booster to play football at Washington back in the days.

The younger Robinson will likely join the new-look Buffaloes as a preferred walk-on after spurning the same offer from his dad’s alma mater. Nate was recruited to UW as a cornerback before switching to the hardwood on a full-time basis.

Why Did Nahmier Choose Colorado

Nahmier’s reasoning for choosing Colorado is pretty much the same reason why 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter spurned Power Five programs, including Florida State to play under the tutelage of a brand builder, who also happens to be the greatest cornerback to ever play the game.

That’s what Sanders can use as a selling point to recruits, and it worked again the 2023 recruiting cycle as he flipped No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain as well.

For Nahmier, who’s about the same size as his dad at 5 feet 9 and 175 pounds, it’s about learning the position from the neck up and becoming more of a technician.

247Sports writer Brandon Huffman broke down what Robinson does well and what he brings to Boulder:

“Robinson has some of the best ball skills in this class, with a number of interceptions and take-aways over the last couple of years. He doesn’t boast great size, but he has tremendous instincts and ability to read the quarterback and break on the ball and break up passes.”

💥BOOM💥 ‘23 3⭐️ CB Nahmier Robinson has committed to Colorado!!! #SkoBuffs #WeComing



With Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff, his size won’t be a deterrent if he can bring those same attributes to the field every day and on game day. One thing Coach Prime showed in his three years at Jackson State is that he plays the guys who prove they belong on the field.

Robinson Had A Very Good Senior Season

Playing at his dad’s alma mater Rainier Beach, a high school sports power in the state of Washington, Robinson shined in his final season. The supremely athletic speedster tallied 36 tackles and five interceptions, helping lead the Spartans to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Robinson also helped lead the basketball team to the state quarterfinals.

The Seattle high school is known for its basketball program, with players like three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and other former NBA players as alumni. In fact, current NBA players DeJountay Murray, Kevin Porter Jr., and Marjon Beauchamp are all former Rainier Beach hardwood stars.