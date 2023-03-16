Remember The Guy NFL Player K.J. Osborn Pulled From A Burning Car? He’s Nelson Thomas, A Whole Reality Star!

When Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn saved a man from a burning car last week, who knew the rescue came with a surprise bonus? The man K.J. retrieved from the fated vehicle is a whole reality star.

The man in the burning vehicle was none other than Nelson Thomas, a cast member on the MTV show “The Challenge.” Thomas let the world know he was the lucky person saved by Osborn and three others, his driver, and two others. He took to social media to thank the foursome for helping pull from a fiery car crash earlier this month, thanking the group for saving his life.

Blessed

“I was involved in a car accident,” Thomas posted to Twitter and Instagram. “I want to thank kJ: @kj_osborn_ @nfl @vikings for being on the scene and filming my rescue. I am forever grateful to Abdulmejied Hairedin: @abdu6435, Rita: @Afri_qveen, and Arthur: @arthur_1er

“For pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine. Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive. God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are. I’m in high spirits and getting stronger. This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends and family please keep me in your prayers.”

I was involved in a car accident. I want to thank kJ: @kj_osborn_ @nfl @vikings for being on the scene and filming my rescue. I am forever grateful to Abdulmejied Hairedin: @_abdu6435, Rita: @Afri_qveen, and Arthur: @Arthur_1er. pic.twitter.com/oX4je8Pw7q — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) March 14, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings receiver was in an Uber on March 5, on his way home after working out in Austin, Texas, when he saw a crashed car on fire and leaped to assist. The Uber driver pulled over and ran out of the vehicle to help the passengers in the burning car.

Osborn followed behind the driver to help him.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” Osborn said the driver could climb into the car’s passenger side, and he, the Uber driver, and two first responders then pulled the man from the vehicle. When they approached him, the man was close to the car, and they didn’t know if it would blow up.

Reflection Eternal

Now that Thomas is on the mend, the football player had time to reflect on how impactful the actions he took were.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

“Most of the time the saying goes “wrong place wrong time,” Osborn posted on Instagram the day after the incident. “But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.

“Last night myself and these 3 absolute hero’s helped save a mans life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being apart of in a million years. I’ll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.

K.J. Osborn is more than a wide receiver. He is a blessing to Nelson Thomas, which outshines anything he will ever do on a football field.

Amen, K.J. Osborn. Amen.

