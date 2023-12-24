Ranking NBA Christmas Day Games For Watchability | The First Two Are Must-See TV

Dec. 25 marks the Christmas celebration for all who observe. Often a time for food, drink and merriment. It is also a big day for the NBA, as the games played on this day receive more eyeballs than all the other regular season games.

For casuals, and those primarily focused on football, it marks the start of the season. Truth is by Christmas we are already one-third of the way through the season.

Nevertheless, the NBA has five marquee matchups scheduled featuring players that have won 8 of the last 10 MVP awards, and teams that have won the last four NBA titles.

How should you decide which games to watch amid all the holiday festivities? Have no fear. We’ve ranked the games in order of watchability to help you. We will be locked in on all five games because we’re sickos. But we know everyone isn’t like us.



1. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA’s oldest rivalry and the two franchises with the most NBA titles. A combined 35. This game is also a possible NBA Finals preview.

The Celtics have the league’s best record are No. 1 in aNET rating, No. 1 in aORTG, and No. 2 in aDRTG. They feature a pair of devastating All-NBA two-way wings in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Arguably the best defensive backcourt in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, who are pretty good on offense too. And an impossible matchup with 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis. It is the best starting five in the league this season.

The Lakers are the reigning In Season Tournament champions with the ninth ranked defense in the league. Anthony Davis is a top-10 player and a DPOY candidate. And then there is LeBron James …

At 38 years old, he’ll be 39 on Dec. 30, he is redefining what an athlete can do in the end stage of his career. He is fifth in EPM and an MVP candidate.

Nobody has ever played this well this late in their career. EVER. He is still capable of being the best player on the floor in any game or series that he’s in. We saw him dialed up for the IST and there is no doubt he’ll do the same for the Lakers on Christmas.

2. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

A matchup of the last two NBA champions.

The Warriors are showing sings of life, winners of five straight heading into Christmas. Draymond Green is suspended indefinitely and it has forced head coach Steve Kerr to play his young guys, purely out of necessity, and they are showing positive signs.

Stephen Curry is still playing MVP level basketball and is still may be the game’s greatest showman. Klay Thompson has found his shot over the last several games, let’s see if it can continue.

The defending champion Nuggets look a little bored with the regular season and have had to play without Jamal Murray for a stretch due to injury. Despite all that they are third in the West, third in aNET rating, third in aORTG, and 11th in aDRTG and that’s because of their constant in Nikola Jokic.

The reigning Finals MVP also looks a bit bored and is still No. 1 in offensive EPM (third in overall EPM), he makes the routine look sublime and he and Murray are a lethal one-two punch.

3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

If the season ended today, this would be a first-round playoff matchup. The regular-season East juggernaut over the past few seasons in Philadelphia versus the Heat who have been to the conference championship three of the last four seasons, winning twice.

The 76ers look like world beaters right now. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid looks like he’s going to win his second straight the way he’s playing. Dominant on both ends of the floor. Then there is Tyrese Maxey who should be the starting guard for the East next to Tyrese Haliburton in February’s All-Star game. The Sixers are second in aNET rating, second in aORTG, and fourth in aDRTG.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is undefeated on Christmas Day, a perfect 8-0. By now everyone knows it’s foolish to bet against him and the Heat because they seemingly always find a way.

As is usually the case, the Heat are just OK in all relevant metrics. Middle of the pack. 15th in aNET rating, 16th in aORTG, and 14th in aDRTG. By the end of the season they’ll likely be better in all. They still have Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, as potent a combination as any in the league. Duncan Robinson has improved and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is showing signs that he can be the perfect Heat player.

4. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

This is the fourth time these teams have played each other already this year and they still have another in April. The IST had these teams in the same group, and they played each other in the quarterfinals.

Despite all the talk of Jalen Brunson being “too small” that has dominated talking head shows and NBA Twitter, the Knicks have the ninth best offense and 13th best defense in the league. This team knows how to grind and win possessions.

The Bucks have found their groove offensively with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. They have size all over the floor and are tough team to deal with because of their physicality.

5. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

It’s a travesty to have this game ranked last. The only reason it’s here is because it tips at 10:30 pm EST. Even the most sick of the sickos will be running on fumes by the time this game starts. But in terms of star power Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker don’t take back seats to anyone.

For the Mavericks it has been the Luka show. A one-man homage to heliocentric play that would make peak James Harden blush.

Luka is doing it all for this team that is without Kyrie Irving due to injury. Still, his unstoppable offensive game is a sight to behold and he’s an MVP candidate.

Things have not been going well in Phoenix as the big three of Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal haven’t played 30 minutes together yet this season. But it’s more than that.

The complementary pieces around Durant and Booker have not played up to their potential, with the exceptions of Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon. That will need to change if this team is to be a threat in the playoffs.

All that being said, there is history between these two teams that goes back to the 2022 playoffs. Booker and Doncic have had some battles and the competitiveness will be on tilt in this one.