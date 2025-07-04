“I Should Be In This Conversation” | Paul Pierce Foolishly Claims LeBron Forgot About Him In Calling Kevin Durant The Best Pure Scorer In NBA History

NBA legend Paul Pierce has always considered himself one of the best bucket-getters the game has ever seen. And, while Pierce could definitely score, as evinced by his 19.7 points per game average and scoring at least 20 points in eight consecutive seasons, he’s not in the conversation for best pure scorer in league history.

Pierce has never been afraid to enter his name in conversations among the greats, as he should, being the 18th all-time leading scorer in NBA history. But his recent comments concerning LeBron James calling Kevin Durant the purest scorer the NBA has ever seen are pure comedy.

Pierce Interjects Himself Into Best Pure Scorer Ever Argument

During a recent episode of “Speak” on FS1, when speaking on Bron’s comments made to Durant on his “Mind The Game” podcast featuring former NBA two-time MVP Steve Nash, the Celtics legend responded.

“I should be in this conversation,” Pierce said, addressing James’ comments on the latest episode of his Fox Sports 1 show, “Speak.” “I was probably the best pure scorer ever in the history of the league. … I was pretty equipped when I think about it.”

Pierce’s comments were quickly challenged by former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson, who wasn’t for the nonsense.

The 50/40/90 club is an elite group of players.



Johnson Calls Pierce’s Bluff

Pierce’s delusional statement about his status as a scorer were met with plenty of pushback from the man known as “Key”. Johnson quickly compared Durant’s career 50.2 percent field goal percentage to Pierce’s 44.5 percent. Pierce claimed that Durant being nearly 7 feet tall played a role in his ability to shoot such a high percentage from the field.

Johnson told Pierce that KD is a three-level scorer that’s always been equipped to combat anything defenses throw at him.

“Could you pull up from the elbow, could you knock down the 3, could you turn-around, could you dunk?” Johnson asked Pierce.

Numbers Don’t Lie: KD Over ‘The Truth’

In his illustrious 19-year Pierce’s career-high for a season was 26.8 points per game, KD has eclipsed that mark in eight separate seasons. Durant also won four scoring titles 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013, while Pierce won none.

Durant also is one of nine players to boast a 50-40-90 season (50 percent field goal percentage, 40 percent three-pointer percentage, 90 percent free throw percentage) having done it twice, which is tied for second all-time with Larry Bird. Just behind Steve Nash’s four times. Pierce has never done it and has never really been close to doing so either.

This is nothing new for Pierce, who a few years claimed he had a better career than Dwyane Wade, much to the chagrin of Jalen Rose.