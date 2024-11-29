“Sophie Rain Getting Paid Like Lebron James Out Here”: Hoops Fans Are Stunned That OnlyFans Star Made $43M, Which Is $8M More Than NBA Star Jayson Tatum

NBA star Jayson Tatum worked tirelessly the first two decades of his life with no days off to become an NBA champion, MVP contender and secure an annual salary of $35 million per season.

Despite Tatum’s Olympic success and superstar status, social media fans were shocked to learn that Tatum was outearned by OnlyFans star Sophie Rain, an up-and-coming adult content creator.

Social media was shocked to find out that OnlyFans model Sophie Rain made $43M this season. She made more than most of NBA’s highest-paid players, including Jason Tatum ($35M). (Photo: Getty Images)

OnlyFans Rising Star Sophie Rain Made More Than NBA Star Jason Tatum This Season

Rain bum rushed the digital world with her array of skills and her purported $43 million in earnins has elevated her into an elite group of revenue generating influencers. Rain’s earnings allegedly surpass Jayson Tatum’s annual salary, which many people find shocking but reveals a truth in society, that the common woman can make eye-popping NBA money on social platforms and without a huge public presence.

Sophie Rain Bragged About Her Earnings On X

The OnlyFans creator flaunted what she claims are her earnings on X, and the staggering figure trumped Tatum’s NBA haul by $8 million. Rain’s OnlyFans take is almost 23 percent more than what JT gets paid.

This is a growing trend over the last few years, and according to its regulatory filings, in 2023 OnlyFans creators hauled in $6.6 billion, which exceeded the combined payroll of every NBA max money star for the 2023-2024 season, which was $4.9 billion.

Tatum isn’t pocket-watching social media’s underground exotic web arena. He’s averaging 28.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the defending world champions and back in July, Tatum agreed to a contract extension, a five-year deal worth up to $315 million. The new contract ignites in the 2025-26 season, so to say Tatum’s family has security would be an understatement.

Social Media Reacts To Finding Out That OnlyFans Star Makes More Than NBA Star

Tatum’s future riches didn’t deter hoops fans from reacting on social media.

One X user wrote, “More money than the player with the biggest contract in NBA history”.

There’s no doubt that the needle is moving, and social media is lucrative business for those willing to engage, and you don’t have to be a celebrity to get paid like one. There was a Business Insider report in 2020 that reported that LeBron James earns more than $300,000 per sponsored post on Instagram, but that wouldn’t shock anyone because Bron is a billion-dollar brand.

Rain’s earnings are staggering for what she does.

Said One X user: “A huge amount, especially for an influencer compared to traditional professions!”

Kai Cenat Can’t Believe Sophie Rain Made $43M On OnlyFans

Kai Cenat who makes a hefty bag streaming, was in disbelief when he read Rain’s earnings.

Kai Cenat lost his mind when he found out Sophie Rain made $43 million from OnlyFans in one year

One X user responded, “Kai makes $250 million a year sleeping over with Kevin Hart while NPC carries his streams,” implying that Rain shouldn’t catch flak for basically doing the same thing Cenat does.

Other hoops fans weren’t as tempered in expressing their opinion. One fan blamed sex-thirsty men.

“Whores are lapping ceo in money because niggas keep simping,” said one rude fan.

“Sophie Rain getting paid like Lebron James out here,” said another.

Of course, those who didn’t know she existed are now curious as to why she’s raking in so much dough.

“I need to subscribe to her of to find out what exactly people see in her content,” said an X user.

This isn’t the first multi-millon dollar come up that we have seen since OnlyFans really picked up during COVID pandemic. Women and men from traditional jobs began streaming and a number of them quit their jobs to go full-time and take advantage of this burgeoning industry.

SOPHIE RAIN HAS THE BEST BODY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Social media has definitely changed the game and created stars who exist on society driven income. And we thought NBA players had it good.