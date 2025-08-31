“Kinda Lame That Dudes Is Giving Her $50Ms, Bro” | Brooklyn Nets Sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. Can’t Believe Sophie Rain Was Able To Make $82M On OnlyFans

When NBA sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr., starred for the Denver Nuggets, the former Missouri star was rarely heard from. But, since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson, the man often referred to as just MPJ has been quite vocal. Porter Jr. has been pretty outspoken on various topics, including his brother Johntay being permanently banned from the NBA for gambling.

Now, he’s speaking on the world of OnlyFans and how so many of the models are being paid. Recently during an appearance on a Twitch stream with PlaqueBoyBax, Porter Jr. partook in a question-and-answer session, and when OnlyFans model Sophie Rain and her ostensible big earnings on the controversial platform arose, MPJ didn’t hold back.

PlaqueBoyMax has a deep talk with Michael Porter Jr about what he promotes and some important advice.pic.twitter.com/ChMueXLzSa — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 30, 2025

Porter Jr. Calls Out The Customers Who Are Supporting The Platform

“I mean, to me, it’s kinda lame that dudes is giving her $50ms, bro,” Porter told the streamer. “And it be dudes that probably got wives and kids and they’re over there in their little rooms being weird. To me, that’s wild.”

“They’re probably talking to some dude in the Philippines who’s running her account. So y’all wasting y’all’s breath doing that,” Porter decried.

“I ain’t never been on OnlyFans,” he said. “Y’all know I’m open about pretty much everything. OnlyFans is something I’ve never been on.”

During a recent vlog with YouTuber David Dobrik, Rain claimed that she made nearly $83 million in a year from the platform. This after she claimed to have made $50 million in two years on the platform.



Social media was shocked to find out that OnlyFans model Sophie Rain made $43M this season. She made more than most of NBA’s highest-paid players, including Jason Tatum ($35M). (Photo: Getty Images)

MPJ Says His Struggle Is Women

Recently speaking on his “Curious Mike” YouTube channel, Porter, who likes to have serious conversations, talked about what his weakness was.

“Everybody has different vices,” he said. “Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs. You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling.”

“My vice has always come in the form of women,” he continued. “And when I’m far from God, and I’m not in my word, l’m not praying, I’m not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women.”

Not surprising when you consider MPJ is a 27-year-old single NBA player that rakes in about $40 million per season.

MPJ Hoping For Bounce-Back Season

Leaving Denver should be good for MPJ as he’ll no longer be relegated to just a third option spot-up shooter like he was in the Mile High City playing with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

In Brooklyn, MPJ will have much more freedom to show his full offensive repertoire, and teaming up with head coach Jordy Fernandez, a former Nuggets player, should help him immensely.

A career 16-point scorer who also shoots 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three, MPJ should see improvement in both areas in Brooklyn.