OnlyFans Adult Entertainer Sage The Flame Says NFL Player Sent An STD Test Result That Was “Fake”

There is a saying in dating: It’s a dirty game. The new normal is meeting people you do not know online after watching their lives like an internet voyeur and attempting to set up a meeting. Sometimes, after “dating” virtually, people get straight to third base, and pro athletes are getting exposed for the weird ways they connect to women online.

An OnlyFans model named Sage The Flame, who calls herself an adult filmmaker & professional maker of love, went on Instagram claiming that a former NFL practice squad player named Josh Hokit sent her a false STD test report. She was willing to sleep with the free agent fullback / tight end until she felt he tried to fool her.

New Rules

“So I recently decided to make the very brave and courageous decision to talk to a man, and my intention was to have sex with this man,” Sage The Flame said in the Instagram video. “Tell me why this man said a few days ago; he complimented my intellect and said that I was smart and for some reason took it upon himself to send me a fake STD test,” Sage The Flame said laughing.

Then she pulled out the receipts which ranged from their text messages where he said, “You sound smart” and “Did you go to college or anything?” which she took as a compliment until she felt that he tried to pull a fast one on her. In subsequent posts, she wrote that “nobody wanna talk about how this is sexual assault tho we gotta name it.”

Sage then went through a series of steps on how on how to verify that an STD test is real or fake. This included what to search, such the laboratory and medical professional who administered the test. Although it is not certain what the test results were, Sage wanted to ensure that people were notified on how to spot a test that isn’t real.

Then she went into another tangent about the severity of the alleged “fake test” distribution.

With a drawn stick figure looking pensive, she continued writing, “and this is the unsettling truth that’s beginning to dawn on me…purposefully sabatoging your partner’s ability to give you their fully informed consent sounds pretty assaulty to me bc if I really had all the information the answer would be “no.” but here this man was trying to figure out how to maneuver around that “no.” …

Sage placed Hokit’s Instagram profile on blast during the video post, and immediately, the player received the wrong attention.

All-American Josh Hokit got his 10th touchdown of the season tonight. #Hokit4Heisman pic.twitter.com/1PwiSz0UTT — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 10, 2019

Who Is Josh Hokit?

Hokit played college football at Fresno State, was a college wrestler, and earned All-America honors. After going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hokit was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent but was waived at the final roster cuts. Eventually, he re-signed to the practice squad but was reportedly placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Two years later, Hokit signed with the Arizona Cardinals; however, he was soon waived and is now a free agent.

Time for spring ball now, Josh!



Hokit finishes fifth place for @FresnoStateWRES! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/i9Vzt5e8pO — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 23, 2019

The problem now for Hokit is that he is a free agent in an era where even superstar talent like Cam Newton have no guarantees to get picked up by a team. Although those are two vast swaths of the talent bar, being outed by an adult film actor for submitting a fake STD test is hardly a sound calling card to have.

Sage The Flame has exposed the realities of dating in the digital world, and her education on false STD tests and advocacy are now the detriments to the free agent.

