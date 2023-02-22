Former NBA Champ Bryn Forbes Charged With Assaulting Ex-Porn Star Fiancée | OnlyFans Star Elsa Jean Reportedly Has Two Black Eyes

Bryn Forbes, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and most recently played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before being waived in this month, was arrested on charges of assaulting his fiancée, Elsa Jean.

“This was the first time he ever abused her, but once was enough,” a source close to Jean told DailyMail.com. “Her entire body is bruised up and she has two black eyes. He hit her so many times and it was so terrifying for her.”

How Did Incident Between Bryn Forbes And Elsa Jean Begin?

Forbes was arrested on Feb. 15 after a night out with Jean. According to San Antonio police, the incident happened around 5 am.

Jean told police that Forbes got upset while they were out and when they got home an argument ensued. The argument then turned physical.

The police report from the incident states Jean “was allegedly struck several times, causing injury and pain” and required medical attention.

Who Is Elsa Jean?

Allegedly, the crux of the argument was Jean’s success with her OnlyFans Account, blossoming podcast career, and clothing line.



“She is a top Only Fans creator, and she recently launched her own Heartbreakers podcast. She is launching her own clothing line. Bryn felt threatened by her success and wanted to be the only successful one in their relationship,” the source close to Jean continued to the DailyMail.com. “She is just so upset, and she is shocked that someone she loved so much did this to her. She is done with him, and she is unsure if she is going to press charges or not. Right now, she is focusing on healing and getting through this one day at a time.”

This is a terrible crime if the allegations are true. Jean would be well within her rights to press charges. Domestic violence is very serious and often ends fatally.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, and overall 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes a range of behaviors (e.g. slapping, shoving, pushing) and in some cases might not be considered “domestic violence.”

NBA Players With Past Domestic Violence Incidents

The NBA has had its share of players involved in domestic violence over the past 18 months. Eric Bledsoe, Miles Bridges, Rajon Rondo, Richaun Holmes, and Jaxson Hayes have all been accused and/or charged.

After his arrest and detainment at Bexar County Jail, Forbes was released on bail for $2,500. His arraignment is set for March 20.

Forbes went undrafted in 2016 but managed to earn a spot on the San Antonio Spurs roster. He was with them for four seasons before he won the 2021 NBA championship as a member of the Bucks. The following season he returned to play for the Spurs and Denver Nuggets. He signed with the Timberwolves for the 2022-23 season before being waived on Feb. 9.