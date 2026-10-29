‘Make Noise If You Hate [N-words]’: North Carolina High School Soccer Team Punished After Racist Chant In Viral Video

The North Carolina state soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin next week, but one group of high school students will not be participating after a member of their team used a racial slur prior to a chant on their team bus.

In a video that was posted online and eventually went viral last weekend, a member of the East Davidson High School varsity soccer team was heard using the N-word before other teammates erupted in a chant.

East Davidson High School announced a final punishment for the soccer team in a statement released on Facebook Wednesday evening:

Members of the East Davidson High School varsity soccer team (pictured) had the remainder of their season canceled after they were seen using a racial slur in a viral video. (Photo: @SeeRacists/X)

“After thorough investigation and careful consideration of the behavior depicted in the social media post that circulated over the weekend, the decision has been made to end the varsity soccer season effective immediately. This decision reflects the seriousness of the situation and our commitment to upholding the standards of conduct and accountability expected of all students representing our school.

“The behavior depicted in the social media post is unacceptable and does not reflect the standards we uphold at East Davidson High School. We recognize the impact this decision has on our student-athletes and appreciate our school community’s understanding as we address this matter.”

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In the viral video, which can be seen below, of the East Davidson High School soccer players, a member of the team appeared to be standing up at the front of the team’s bus while recording.

With his phone aimed at the rest of the team, the player is heard saying, ‘Make noise if you hate [N-words]!'”

After that statement using the N-word, other members of the team were heard cheering and chanting.

Prior to their season being canceled, the varisty team had compiled a record of 17-4, according to local North Carolina CBS news affiliate WFMY.

The Davidson County NAACP Branch also addressed the viral video in a statement prior to East Davidson High School canceling the remainder of the soccer team’s season.

“The Davidson County NAACP is deeply saddened by what took place at East Davidson High School, and the students and families it impacted,” the organization said in a statement. “We are grateful for the partnership that we have established with Davidson County Schools and Superintendent Dr. Gregg Slate to voice our concerns openly.

“We also thank the administration for their swift action to resolve the matter properly. If others wish to know the School Board’s policy for dealing with matters such as this, we encourage you reference Policy 4310. We hope that this incident does not distract our community from this crucial moment in our county, which is ensuring that everyone vote this election cycle, and allow your voice to be heard.”