‘No One Is Above Those Laws’ | Jacksonville Sheriff Sergeant Arrested For Punching Referee During Youth Soccer Game

Youth sports and unfortunate incidents during these events have become a thing that needs to stop. It’s sad to constantly hear about fans acting out at games where youth athletes are suppose to be having fun and learning the sport they’re participating in. From fans berating referees to many other things that have no place in youth sports, it’s a sad scene.

Why Did Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Russell Punch Youth Soccer Ref?

The latest incident caught on video is one of Sergeant Michael Russell of the Jacksonville Sheriff Department allegedly punching a referee in the face at a youth soccer game last month.

Reportedly a scuffle broke out between players from both teams. While referees attempted to gain control of the situation, Russell allegedly walked on the field and punched one of the refs. At this time, there is no apparent reason why Russell, who was off duty at the time, decided to do such a thing.

But Russell has been removed from his position, and hit with a felony charge of battery on a sports official, Sheriff T.K. Waters said via WJXT-TV

Sgt. Michael Russell, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide sergeant, is accused of charging onto a soccer field while refs were trying to break up a fight between players. https://t.co/XVs3oc6O1p — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 28, 2023

‘No One Is Above The Law‘

Despite Russell’s 14 years of service, he must now have his fate decided by the law after breaking it.

Waters’ boss told reporters:

“We never relish in arresting an employee of this agency,” he said. “However, our collective belief in transparency, openness, and accountability outweighs any personal allegiance. We are a society of laws, and no one is above the laws.”

“It’s really confusing to me. It’s disappointing,” Waters said.

The mind-boggling part of this whole thing is how a person who took an oath to uphold the law, thought it was OK to run on the field and unload on one of the referees. Extremely awkward and disappointing, as are all incidents of this magnitude.

Jacksonville police sergeant accused of p*nching referee in the face at kids soccer game. pic.twitter.com/X5Ro4YiC6e — 4thQuarterTV (@4thQuarterTV_) March 30, 2023

Adults Are Making Youth Sports More Unwatchable

The way some adults act at youth events makes you wonder if we’ll ever have it where student-athletes are the main focus, and not some adults letting their egos and pride win the day.

Last year during a youth football game in Texas, former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib and his brother were involved in an incident that left the coach of the opposing team dead after allegedly being shot by Talib’s aforementioned brother.

The news sent shock waves through the youth sports world, and to this day Talib’s brother Yacub is being sued for $1 million by the slain coach’s family. A youth game turning into a shootout is just unreal, and while a cop punching a referee may not reach that status, it’s still so unnecessary and almost unfathomable.

