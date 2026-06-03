‘It’s A Race To The Bottom’ | Seven-Time National Championship-Winning Head Coach Nick Saban Is Doing His Very Best To Help Congress Get Control Of The NIL Era

The NIL and transfer portal era has completely changed the trajectory of collegiate sports. Seven-time national championship-winning coach Nick Saban has been at the forefront of trying to bring order and guidelines to the college football since his abrupt retirement at the conclusion of the 2023 college football season.

In a June 3 hearing on Capitol Hill, Saban stressed to the Senate Commerce Committee the importance bringing order to a system that badly needs in the NIL and transfer portal era.

“Congress does not need to micromanage college athletics,” Saban said during his testimony. “Congress does need to fix the mess in the courts and create a national framework so the people inside college sports can enforce fair rules. Without that legal certainty, every rule becomes another lawsuit, every standard becomes another risk, and the system keeps drifting toward a professional model.”

NEW: Nick Saban issues a warning to college sports about the current NIL landscape during his testimony for "The Protect College Sports Act":



“It’s become an arms race, who spends the most has got the best chance to win. But I think it’s a race to the bottom because if you… pic.twitter.com/oeT8q631cE — On3 (@On3) June 3, 2026

Saban Says Some Will Swim But Many Will Sink

The legendary sideline stalker who won six titles at Alabama and one at LSU was pretty blunt in his statement about how the NIL and transfer portal have shaped college sports since its inception in 2021.

“It’s become an arms race, who spends the most has got the best chance to win.”

“But I think it’s a race to the bottom because if you don’t spend to win, you lose your fan base and you don’t have any revenue.”

Saban also mentioned how Alabama’s seen a huge jump in its NIL collective over the years and since his departure in 2023. Saban said that in his first year with a collective, Alabama had $2.7 million in NIL funds, and it has since increased to $10 million, $17 million and $24 million.

“Now you have schools that have close to $40 million rosters,” Saban said.

Nick Saban disclosed exactly how much NIL he had at Alabama during his time there in the NIL era and after he retired 🤯



The rapid progression of NIL is insane… just 5 years ago teams had just $2.7M. pic.twitter.com/Q1Qfd3HV6d — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) June 3, 2026

Fans Chime In

Saban’s comments brought a varying set of opinions and responses from fans via social media.

“A player should be able to leave and go where they want… Why does one have to sit on the bench under a crazy coach and not play, when they can leave…. GTFOH,” a fan said.

“Saban just trying to help protect the game we all love and fix the trajectory because right now it’s headed down a no win path,” another fan said.

“NIL era really got the GOAT of college football testifying in Congress… insane timeline,” another fan replied.

“Nick, much like 47, wants credit for solving a problem that he created,” a fan quipped.

“Nick Saban is an evil cheater who railroaded players.. he is the Earth Vader of college football,” a fan mentioned.

“Saban is just bitter that everyone can pay players now,” a fan spewed.

Why Is Saban So Focused On NIL And Transfer Era

The question that lingers is why is Saban so focused on steadying the NIL and transfer portal era ship.

Considered the GOAT of the sport, Saban states his reasoning as the following. He believes the lack of federal regulation has turned college football into an unregulated pay-for-play free agency system, undermining the traditional values of education, team-building, and competitive balance.

Other factors that he stresses are an unsustainable arms race, loss of player development and destruction of competitive balance.

This is why he’s such a staunch advocate for the Protect College Sports Act, but many believe this is nothing more than the pot calling the kettle black.