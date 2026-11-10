The NFL Owes J.J. McCarthy An Apology: Beating Washington On A Short Week With A Hip Pointer Would Be ‘Statement Game’

When Jaxson Dart went down in Week 2, Giants fans were ready to abandon the season. Backup QB Jameis Winston is inspirational, but his better days are behind him and a miracle would have to fall from the sky for the team to make a legitimate playoff run. With the New York Giants sitting at 5-2-1 and comfortably leading the NFC East, J.J. McCarthy has surprisingly been that blessing. The Hail Mary that the franchise needed.

The former Michigan star has found his groove with the New York Giants since being acquired in a trade for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick on September 28th, going 2-0 as a starter. He’s kept the winning momentum with wins over the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. In his four games this season, he’s thrown for 622 yards and shown the poise that is needed in a developing quarterback learning on the job. He’s also shown additional toughness, playing through a hip pointer injury ahead of a short week.

Since being discarded by the Minnesota Vikings, former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy has had a career rebirth, leading the New York Giants to a 2-0 record as a starter as the team pursues an NFC East title while currently leading the division with a 5-2-1 record. McCarthy has exceeded expectations and is owed an apology. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to an X post by Adam Schefter, “Giants QB JJ McCarthy suffered a hip pointer during Sunday’s win in Philadelphia, but the team is confident that he will be ready for Thursday night’s game vs. Washington.”

Skeptics Doubt McCarthy Will Play Well With Hip Pointer

With McCarthy battling an injury, fans say Thursday’s NFC East matchup against the Washington Commanders will be a statement game for him if he attempts to play on short rest as the team has reported.

“hip pointer on a short week. even if he plays thursday, keep an eye on his rushing line, that’s usually the first thing to get trimmed,” a user commented on X above

‘Brutal,” another fan agreed. “ If he’s good to go Thursday, that’s a statement game.”

“Hip pointer on Sunday and starting on Thursday is a lot to ask of any QB,” one netizen quipped.

“I’d rather sit him one week than watch him throw off his back foot all night,” one Giants fan suggested.

McCarthy’s toughness is also being lauded, as the fans know he gives them the best chane to win right now.

Giants Fans Hope J.J. McCarthy Can Go Against Commanders On TNF

“Good news for the Giants if McCarthy is ready to go. A quick turnaround after a physical game in Philadelphia won’t be easy. Thursday night should be interesting,” one user commented.

“Beating Philly on the road and then having him ready for Thursday would be a hell of a week for the Giants,” expressed another social media user.

“Encouraging news, showing toughness and resilience ahead of a short week,” said one fan praising McCarthy.

“Hopefully it’s minor. The Giants need him healthy and ready for Thursday night,” a skeptical Giants fan agreed.

McCarthy played well in a reserve role, throwing for 243 yards a TD and his only pick of the season in a 34-27 loss to the Saints on Oct 18. He threw for 252 yards in his first start, a dramatic overtime win. Then efficiently managed a 19-11 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

J.J.McCarthy Got Raw Deal In Minnesota?

McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft coming off a national championship season at Michigan where he only threw 713 passes, playing a balanced offense bolstered by a tremendous defense.

His brief tenure with the Minnesota Vikings did not work out due to a combination of injuries, limited college passing volume, inconsistent on-field performance, and developmental friction.McCarthy missed his entire 2024 rookie season after tearing his meniscus in the preseason. In 2025, he battled injuries and extreme criticism as he tried to get adjusted to NFL life. An ankle sprain, a concussion, and a hairline fracture in his right hand when he hit his thumb on a helmet in the pocket, led to him falling to third on the depth chart with the arrival of Kyler Murray.

RELATED: ‘Can’t Believe We Just Let Our Franchise Walk’: JJ McCarthy Was Third String, But Vikings Fans Are Big Mad He Was Traded To Giants For 5th Round Pick

Across 10 starts in 2025, McCarthy struggled with accuracy and processing speed, throwing for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 35.6 QBR.

Then everyone turned on him, including media.

With the New York Giants, we are seeing the “natural winner” label that elevated him in the NFL draft. We’re also seeing him complete throws, make big plays and process information in the pocket, while carrying the immense pressure of being the signal caller for a New York team, whose fans still have playoff expectations.