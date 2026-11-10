‘He’s Not Wrong’: Former NBA Star Blake Griffin Calls Out Youth Basketball Tournaments for Charging NBA Prices For Admission

Former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin went viral after criticizing the skyrocketing costs of youth sports on his series, “The Stepback with Blake Griffin.” Rather than discussing the program he operates, Griffin was recounting what he recently paid as a parent to watch his own son compete in a weekend basketball tournament.

Former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin went viral after criticizing the skyrocketing costs of youth sports on his series, “The Stepback Show.” (Getty Images)

Griffin revealed that he spent $80 on a spectator wristband and another $60 for weekend parking, bringing his total to $140 just to attend the games. That was before factoring in other expenses such as team registration, travel, food and gear.

The former Los Angeles Clippers star questioned how youth basketball tournaments could charge parents so much just to watch their children play, noting that some NBA games can cost just as much or even less. His remarks have reignited conversations about the commercialization of youth sports, the financial pressures on parents and the growing barriers to participation in travel and AAU basketball.

Griffin Lays Into Youth Basketball

Griffin, a former six-time NBA All-Star, also expressed frustration over how much the youth sports environment has changed since his own childhood, specifically criticizing parents who aggressively berate referees from the sidelines.

“I was at my son’s basketball tournament this past weekend, and I paid $80 for a wristband to watch my own kid play, and $60 to park for the weekend,” Griffin said.

“That’s on top of everything else,” he added.

“You can see NBA games for that much, sometimes less.”

“And I realized as I was watching my son play, or actually as I was watching parents berate a poor referee, that something has changed from when I was a kid, and I don’t think it’s for the better,” Griffin said.

Fans Chime In

“Paying those prices, it’s no surprise someone’s getting berated,” a fan said.

“Well, this also happens to other sports, not just in basketball,” another fan said.

“He’s not lying this sh*t is getting insane. I said the exact same thing. I might as well go to an NBA game rather than watch 8th graders play,” a fan commented.

“He not lying, and it’s just a way to hustle the parents because nobody is paying $40 to watch 9th graders play in the summer except parents and siblings,”’ a fan mentioned.

“He’s not wrong. Same goes for baseball and softball. These tournament directors gauging teams like the youth teams are made of money,” another fan replied.

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Does Blake Griffin Have a Point?

Griffin’s criticism of the high costs and commercialization of youth basketball reflects concerns shared by many parents and sports industry observers. The former Oklahoma Sooners star also took aim at sideline culture, pointing to how parents’ financial investments in youth sports can contribute to heightened emotions and aggressive behavior toward referees.

Critics and researchers have echoed Griffin’s concerns, arguing that the rising commercialization of youth sports can price lower-income families out of participation and turn an activity intended to promote youth development into a high-pressure, pay-to-play system.