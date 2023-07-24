NBA Players With The Most To Prove This Season

Every year before the beginning of the NBA regular season there are players that come to mind who have something to prove. Whether it’s shaking a bad off-court rep, a bad locker room rep, poor play, or the injury bug, there are always guys that start the season with something to prove to themselves and the larger NBA community.

Who has the most to prove this coming season?

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Are we sure KAT will be in Minnesota when the season ends? Just two years ago he was an All-Star and All-NBA player. He was injured and only played 29 games last season and never found his rhythm.

The talent is undeniable. At his best he is a 25-and-10 uber athletic big who can shoot 40 percent from deep and when engaged can be an above-average defender. You win NBA titles with players like that on your roster. But consistency and maturity have held him back.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

We all know Morant’s inclusion on this list is about off-court maturity. He is the face of one of the best young teams in the league, two seasons removed from All-NBA and a two-time All-Star. He will miss the first 25 games of the season, as he was suspended for an incident involving a gun.

On the floor he’s dynamic and his energy is infectious. He does need to develop a floater, a consistent outside shot, and/or a midrange pull-up.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

This is both on the floor and off. Zion’s been involved in a messy situation with a woman who claims to have a relationship with him, while he fathered a child with another woman. That’s not good for your everyday peace of mind, my guy.

On the floor, he needs to stay healthy. The Pelicans and Zion himself have admitted there are things he can do better to take care of himself. He is 23 years old and is about to begin the first year of a rookie max extension. Zion needs to be the All-NBA player he’s capable of and lead the Pelicans to the playoffs.

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

He missed all of last season after pleading no contest on charges that he assaulted the mother of his three children in front of them. The league’s investigation into this act of domestic violence is what kept him out. He will miss the first 10 games of the season as a continuation of his suspension.

Bridges signed a one-year, $7.9 million deal and was on track for a big extension last summer before the domestic violence issue. He’ll need to show he’s a committed teammate, player and citizen before a team decides to commit long term.