Sacramento Kings Are Reaping Rewards Of The New Mike Brown | NBA Coach Of The Year Favorite

The Sacramento Kings are 32-25 in third place in the Western Conference and poised to end a 16-year playoff drought. It is due in large part to the coaching of Mike Brown. The former Golden State Warriors assistant is the Las Vegas favorite (+200) to win coach of the year, and his time in the Bay Area helped reshape his coaching philosophy. The Kings are the beneficiaries.

The Sacramento Kings are in 32-25 in third place in the Western Conference and poised to end a 16-year playoff drought. It is due in large part to the new coaching style of Mike Brown. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brown had two stints as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and coached the Los Angeles Lakers for a little over a season. In all his stops, defense was his calling card, yet his offenses left something to be desired.

