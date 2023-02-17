Sacramento Kings Are Reaping Rewards Of The New Mike Brown | NBA Coach Of The Year Favorite

The Sacramento Kings are 32-25 in third place in the Western Conference and poised to end a 16-year playoff drought. It is due in large part to the coaching of Mike Brown. The former Golden State Warriors assistant is the Las Vegas favorite (+200) to win coach of the year, and his time in the Bay Area helped reshape his coaching philosophy. The Kings are the beneficiaries.
Brown had two stints as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and coached the Los Angeles Lakers for a little over a season. In all his stops, defense was his calling card, yet his offenses left something to be desired.