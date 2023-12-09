Miami Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard’s Shamed In The Worst Way Ever By Woman Claiming She’s His Child’s Mother

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been catching hell in the family department, and this latest situation doesn’t help dispel any negative narratives. The latest woman purporting to have his child is feeling some way about Howard not supporting his child, she alleges.

In an odd act by usual parenting standards, Denisha Owens, the woman, had their purported child in a onesie that shamed Howard for her claim that he is lacking on the support side.

The 36-year-old put the player on blast with pictures of their child wearing the outfit with choice words on the front and back that turn the child into a billboard for dad shaming.

Onesie Of Shame

On the front:

“Xavien Howard is my (NFL logo) deadbeat Dad

He tells people I’m not his child, but the DNA proved that was a LIE”

A printed DNA Diagnostic Center result was displayed on the back of the onesie, seemingly showing her as the child’s mother and Howard as the father. The move drew the ire of many who felt she included her child very demonstrably in the spat between her and Howard.

In September, an Instagram model claimed that Howard had four women pregnant simultaneously. Adult content creator Tai The Five Footer revealed the news on Instagram to call out Howard and added receipts with screenshots of their text conversations and DMs. She also added correspondence between her and one of the mothers of his other children.

Messy Tales

“iamxavienhoward Let’s clear the air, because this man obviously has a fetish in getting women pregnant,” she posted on her Tappedinwithtai IG page. And now I have his other baby mothers reaching out to me. I ended up getting pregnant after being with X a few times. He told me he wanted to have a baby with me and regardless of what he said I still took a plan B. It clearly failed because I was around ovulation. “Whatever, I own up to my actions and I accept the fact I’m having a baby. He was mad at first and then we ended up meeting at his house during the first week of September. It was until he asked me how much should he give me monthly during my pregnancy and I responded, that he caught an attitude and ghosted me. I had an ultrasound and sent him the pics as you can see in the screenshot. And from there all this has unraveled.”

Add to the mix that Howard was served a lawsuit by a former purported romantic partner who claims he secretly filmed them having sex and alleges he distributed it to others without her permission. You have a dumpster fire of relationship management.