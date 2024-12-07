“Stealing School Refrigerators While Your Dad’s That Rich Is Absolutely Insane”: $200M Rap Mogul Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Arrested on “Fat Person’s Theft”

Rap Mogul Master P has built a reputed net worth of $200 million by thinking outside of the box, staying authentic to his Louisiana roots and stressing the importance of financial literacy, self-sufficiency and moving smart in the streets and in the corporate board rooms.

Unfortunately, one of his sons didn’t get the memo and is dedicating himself to living the life of a fool. At least, that’s how social media sees it.

Social Media Blasts Master P Because Son Hercy Miller Was Arrested For Stealing Refrigerators At Southern Utah University

The son of the rapper Master P and two other students were arrested after they allegedly stole refrigerators from the campus of Southern Utah University, according to multiple reports.

“now ytf is Percy Miller son out here stealing fridges?” asked one X user “Dumb N–ga out here stealing fridges like his daddy isn’t Master P,” said another bewildered X user. Said another X user with obvious experience in various type of thefts and the criminal mind state, “He must’ve had a lot of snacks…bruh wanted to steal TWO refrigerators. This is a fat person’s theft! What you was tryna refrigerate the rap snacks?? I have so many questions.“

He must’ve had a lot of snacks 😂😂😂 bruh wanted to steal TWO refrigerators 😂😂 this is a fat person’s theft! What you was tryna refrigerate the rap snacks?? I have so many questions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nHBwNKmgFt — My name is my Name (@Hollywood_Dre) December 6, 2024

The legendary “I’m Bout It, Bout It” rapper’s son Hercy Miller, 24, and his friends Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25, were arrested on one count of theft on Wednesday, Nov. 27, ABC affiliate KTVX-TV reported.

All three play on the SUU Thunderbirds basketball team. Head coach Rob Jeter told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that the embarrassing incident was a “misunderstanding” and that “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”

Arrest documents state that the men stole two refrigerators, worth $1,500 each, from the loading dock of the Cedar City, Utah school’s campus bookstore.

They weren’t the brightest of thieves, as security footage captured the athletes loading the appliances into their vehicles on Monday, Nov. 11, KSL News Radio reported.

Without too much police work needed, investigators observed the refrigerators inside the apartment of two of the men and inside the garage of the third, according to court records obtained by KTVX.

Coach Rob Jeter Says Master P’s Son Didn’t Steal Refrigerator: A Huge Misunderstanding

Dadson Jr. and Miller say they had no intentions of stealing the refrigerators, but mistakenly thought they were being thrown away because they were on the loading dock for “almost a month.”

According to the affidavit, “[Dadson Jr.] said that he believed they were being thrown away and that it was OK to take them,”

And of course as things started to heat up, the young men started switching up on each other with Felder admitting to police that he helped load the refrigerators into their vehicles, but one of the other suspects was the mastermind of the scheme.

The three men were booked into the Iron County Jail and released on Nov. 28, according to reports.

Master P Has A Large, Proud and Successful Family

As well as building a multi-million-dollar empire from the street up with his bare hands and a lot of hustle, the legendary hip-hop mogul married musician and actress Sonya C in 1989, and they share seven children together.

They welcomed their son Romeo in 1989, son Vercy in 1991, daughter Tytyana in 1992, daughter Inty in 1993, daughter Itali in 1999, son Hercy in 2002 and son Mercy in 2005.

Master P also welcomed daughter Cymphonique in 1996 with another woman. In addition, Percy Robert Miller Sr.and Sonya C raised their nephew Veno Miller after the producer’s brother, Kevin Miller, was killed in a robbery in the 1990s.

Sonya C filed for divorce from Master P in 2013.

Hercy Miller Theft Case A Bad Look For Master P’s Family: Came Into College With $2M NIL Deal

This is a bad look for Miller, who is already 24 years old and in his first year at SUU after transferring from Louisville last season. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging just 8.8 points per game playing against kids five or more years younger than him.

In 2021, when the NCAA announced its student-athletes can now benefit from their name, image and likeness, Percy “Master P” Miller’s son, Hercy Miller, was quick to take advantage of the rule change made by the NCAA’s board of directors.

Just 19 years old at the time, Hercy was headed to Tennessee State, an HBCU in Nashville, with a sizable addition to his bank account, reportedly signing a $2 million endorsement deal with Web Apps America to serve as the brand ambassador for the technology company which focuses on web, mobile, and augmented reality development.

RELATED: Hercy Miller Son of Master P Signs $2M Deal As Incoming Freshman

“I am proud of my son, he is a leader on and off the court,” Master P said at the time. “Working with a technology company as a student-athlete is a first deal of it’s kind. Hercy will be able to increase the awareness of the HBCU system on the global level, says Master P.” Hercy Miller added: “I am proud to represent a company focused on technology, which is our future. We have a suite of apps that we will be launching in the very near future targeting HBCU students and student-athletes covering topics from financial literacy to healthy eating to games to networking.” Mercy Miller Is Next Up

Hercy’s career might be dwindling as he is a senior. But as far as the Miller family is concerned, music made them kings, but basketball is life, and Mercy Miller, a four-star prospect, is next up.

Miller teamed up with the youngest son of LeBron James, Bryce, who transferred from Sierra Canyon and ended up at Notre Dame Academy in 2023. Expect big things from that tandem.

As for his older brother, who is in some hot water, Hercy, a former three-star recruit played on Tuesday, Dec. 3, along with his co-defendants, Dadson and Felder, in the team’s 90-55 win over Park University Gilbert. A representative for the school is not returning requests for a comment. Each faces a theft charge valued between $1,500- $5,000, and it’s more embarrassing than anything for the Miller family.