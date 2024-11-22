‘I Ain’t Never Seen Him Do That, Bruh’: Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson Give Honest Take On Failures of Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor ‘Sunshine’ Lawrence

Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson both won Super Bowls in the NFL, and they bring some interesting takes on their “Get Got” podcast.

Lynch has never been one to worry about political correctness or filtering his words. As a player he rarely liked talking to the press, but since exiting the NFL, Lynch has become one of the more opinionated and beloved podcasters because he’s a straight shooter.



Former NFL players turned “Get Got” podcast hosts Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson don’t believe Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has lived up to the hype and the money. (Photo: Getty Images/Screenshot YouTube)

While referencing the Week 10 52-6 beating that the Detroit Lions delivered to Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson made reference to Lawrence’s huge salary, which pays him $55 million per season, and how the QB that was once lauded as a generational talent has been anything but spectacular.

Trevor Lawrence Hasn’t Lived Up To Generational Talent Projections

The former No. 1 overall pick has been inconsistent during his four years as Jaguars quarterback. He’s had a couple of 4,000-yard passing seasons, but he’s also thrown his share of picks. Seventeen in his rookie season with just 12 TDs and another 14 last year. There’s been no real elevation in his game that indicates he is indeed the elite quarterback they proclaim him to be. He’s never won more than nine games and is a miserable 2-9 this season.

The Jaguars may not have the most talented team in the NFL, but Robinson made a point to take Lawrence to task for not elevating his team when needed.

“They paid Trevor Lawrence, but I’ve said this before,” Robinson said. “I’ve never seen Trevor Lawrence say, ‘Aight, team. I know we might not be the best team today, but I’m just going to win this thing, get on my back.’ I’ve just never seen him do that, bruh,”

“You ain’t seen him drop his nuts,” Lynch added, giving his own slang-based analysis of what Robinson was actually saying.

Then Lynch went on to compare Lawrence to the blond-haired quarterback in “Remember The Titans,” the classic football movie featuring Denzel Washington about integration at T.C. Williams High School. His teammates nicknamed him “Sunshine” because he had blond hair and kept a sunburn.

“That’s sunshine right?” the former NFL stars joked about Lawrence. Not sure if there was any other hidden message in Lynch’s joke, but Lawrence does favor the actor in the movie somewhat.

Robinson refused to put any of the blame on Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson because he’s won a Super Bowl before as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, so he knows what it takes to hoist that Lombardi Trophy.

Trevor Lawrence Needs More Jared Goff In Him

Robinson also said he would like to see more of what Jared Goff brings to the Detroit Lions, in Lawrence’s game.

The hosts were raving about the Detroit Lions offense and quarterback Goff, who attended Lynch’s alma matter, Cal. Goff was traded from the L.A. Rams to the Lions in 2021, the same season that Lawrence hit the scene. Goff has been balling, and his impact as a game-changer has been evident with the blowouts the Lions are posting against teams.

Lawrence didn’t play in the blowout loss to Detroit. It was actually Mac Jones, another former first round pick, of the New England Patriots, that started. But Robinson mentioned the money Lawrence is making and said he’s not living up to the billing and has done nothing to help bring a winning culture to the team.

Lawrence was considered a can’t-miss prospect coming out of Clemson. ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper called him “historically great.” Following a horrendous rookie season, he showed slow improvement over the next few years. This season is a total wash.

Trevor Lawrence Is At Career Crossroads With Jacksonville Jaguars

So, he’s entering a crossroads in his career. Just getting him to be consistently deadly would be a nice first step, but because of his billing out of college people are still projecting when he will win his first Super Bowl, even though the statistical odds are against him.

Since 2010, 34 quarterbacks have been drafted in the first round and the only one to actually win the Super Bowl is Patrick Mahomes.

“Kiper recently added, “You have to believe that when it’s all said and done in his career he will have played in a minimum of two or three Super Bowls.”

Only time will tell, but right now Lawrence isn’t passing the eye test.