Baltimore Ravens longtime star defensive back Marlon Humphrey was already facing heavy backlash after making an inflammatory comment on his podcast about people from the city, and now it has affected his availability for the team’s upcoming game on NFL Sunday.

The Ravens and head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday that Humphrey is now inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Minter also said the Ravens 2017 first-round pick had been sent home from the team’s facility for the remainder of the week.

The decision comes after Humphrey said that the city of Baltimore was the “best at making criminals” during a Wednesday episode of his podcast, “The Marlon Humphrey Show.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott spoke out after Ravens star Marlon Humphrey said on his podcast that the city was the best at making criminals. Humphrey later apologized but did not avoid discipline from the team. (Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images; Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Humphrey apologized at his locker in front of reporters on Wednesday after the podcast episode was released, but the apology did little to quiet those who were critical of his words, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

Scott released a statement on Wednesday afternoon to address Humphrey’s initial comment and subsequent apology.

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“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” Scott said in a statement. “Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.

“I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way. They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.

“I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.”

While Baltimore has consistently been in the top 10 of cities in the U.S. when it comes to incidents of crime per 100,000 residents, there have been some improvements in recent years.

Baltimore had 133 homicides in 2025, marking the lowest amount in nearly 50 years. In the past five years, homicides are down 58.69% and nonfatal shootings are down 57.33%, according to data compiled by the mayor’s office.

Humphrey is no stranger to being the target of criticism online recently, as he was also derided by some for riding along with President Donald Trump early last month during Trump’s visit to Maryland.

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, long snapper Nick Moore, and punter Ryan Eckley also attended Trump’s speaking event with Humphrey. The president was in town to announce a $6.6 billion submarine and undersea manufacturing project at Tradepoint Atlantic.

The Ravens currently have a 4-6 record after losing to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. They are still alive for a wild-card playoff spot, but they will need to string together wins quickly with just seven games remaining.

Following his podcast commentary, the Ravens will now play Sunday without Humphrey, who is in his 10th season with the Ravens after being drafted out of Alabama, for the first time this season.

The Wednesday podcast episode that included Humphrey’s controversial remarks was later deleted from his YouTube channel.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I’m an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments.”