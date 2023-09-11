Look At The Flick Of The Wrist! Shedeur Stunts Becomes The Equalizer On Nebraska Through Flossing And Helmet Off-ing

Shedeur Sanders was again in his bag on Saturday on his home turf in Boulder, Colorado. However, Shedeur was moving like his collegiate football version of The Equalizer, ready to right all wrongs before, during, and after the game.

The gunslinger felt bothered by Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his team holding a meeting on the Colorado Buffaloes logo center field before the game. As such, he approached and let them know what time it was by flashing his expensive watch directly in their faces.

Then later, during the game, Shedeur was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for ripping off his helmet on the field after what he thought was a two-point conversion for the 36-14 win over the Cornhuskers. The acrobatic throw across his body did not yield the conversion, but Shedeur’s point was made.

"He said 'Dad, it's personal.' I just bent over and laughed my butt off."@DeionSanders talks about the moment after Shedeur got penalized for taking off his helmet after that 'Heisman type play' ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jOBqq1LtpU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

From Flick To Prime Time Shuffles

For the cherry on top, Shedeur paid tribute to his father by running into the end zone for another touchdown before executing Deion’s “Prime Time” celebration shuffle from his playing days.

Let the shenanigans begin.

“[Rhule] said a lot of things about my Pops, about the program, but now he wanna act nice,” Shedeur Sanders said during the postgame press conference. “I don’t respect that, because you’re hating on another man. You shouldn’t do that. All respect was gone for them and their program. You disrespected us first.”

Coach Prime was aware of some of the antics but not all and admittedly turned from coach to Dad during the helmet moment.

Father-Son Prime Moments

“I didn’t hear about that until I heard during Shedeur’s presser. I turned into Dad for a minute, and I said, ‘Son you cannot do that, you cannot take off your helmet, and he said, ‘Dad, it’s personal,’ and he ran off. It was really authentic. I didn’t know any of that transpired before the game. I had no idea.”

However, Deion knew and saw his son attempt the “Prime Time” celebration shuffle after running into the end zone for another touchdown, and he was entirely unimpressed.

“It was horrible because he don’t kick the feet up. He don’t want it. Shedeur is not a dancer. The Lord passed us when it came to dancing,” Coach Prime said at the press conference.

Shedeur is on a mission, settling scores one TD, shuffle, and flick of the wrist at a time.