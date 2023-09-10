“It Was Extremely Personal” | Colorado Buffaloes Star QB Shedeur Sanders Says Win Over Rival Nebraska Was About Respect 

On Saturday afternoon in scenic Boulder, Colorado, the No. 22 Buffaloes under the direction of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders blasted their former archrival Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-14. The Buffaloes were led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders who passed for 394 yards and two more touchdowns, giving him seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Buffs first two games.

Sanders was helped by a stingy and opportunistic Buffaloes defense that forced four turnovers and allowed just 341 total yards, with 75 of those coming in garbage time. It was a turn for the defense, which struggled mightily in the season-opening win at TCU.

But while there were plenty of smiles to go around in Folsom Field, the aforementioned Sanders called out Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule for what he deemed as disrespect of his dad and team.

ANOTHER HUGE DAY FROM SHEDEUR SANDERS 😤 pic.twitter.com/LBlBDuxdMg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2023

Shedeur Wasn’t Feeling Huskers Team Meeting

Prior to kickoff, Shedeur says Rhule, who’s also in his first-year with the Huskers held a team meeting at midfield standing directly on the CU logo. During his postgame media session, a pretty upset Shedeur talked about that.

“It was extremely personal, we got out there and warmup and you got the head coach of the other team standing on the middle of the Buff,” the quarterback said. “A couple players do it, it’s fine — enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all — so I went in there and I disrupted it. They knew off the rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That’s what I was saying pregame and I knew it was some disrespect.”

Nebraska showed up at Folsom and Matt Rhule led the team to the midfield logo for a meeting. On the Buffalo. @ShedeurSanders wasn’t having it, so he jogged out to start his warm up and calmly break up the Corn party #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/KhoiDcXjlb — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) September 9, 2023

Sanders also mentioned how Rhule took a shot at Deion for how he rebuilt the Colorado via the transfer portal. After receiving some blowback for his comments, Rhule apologized, but as you can see, Shedeur ain’t having it.

Shedeur In The Thick Of Heisman Race

After two weeks of great play, the talented Shedeur has himself right in the thick of the Heisman race.

In two games this season the former four-star recruit has gone 68 of 89 for 904 yards, eight total touchdowns and zero interceptions. But most importantly he’s proven that the jump from FCS to FBS (Power Five) has been seamless thus far. And even more important is his team is 2-0.