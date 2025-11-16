‘LeBron, Sit This One Out’: Fans Not Buying Lakers Star’s ‘Fake Outrage’ For Cop Who Bumped South Carolina Star Nyck Harbor

The Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks played an epic game in College Station, Texas on Saturday. The game saw the No. 3 Aggies overcome a 30-3 deficit to knock off the Gamecocks 31-30 in front of 108,652 raucous fans. While the game on the field was full of big plays and huge momentum swings, something else took precedence over the Aggies’ comeback win.

During the game Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor scored on an 80-yard touchdown. At the end of the run Harbor seemed to come up a bit lame and actually attempted to walk off whatever was hindering him by going up the tunnel. Upon coming back out Harbor was intentionally bumped by a state trooper who shouted at him as if he was at fault. The officer’s antics were caught on national television and he was sent home for the game.

Cop is mad at Nyck Harbor for scoring pic.twitter.com/dAUNWewrYP — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 15, 2025

LeBron James Doesn’t Think Being Sent Home Was Enough

In the aftermath of the officer’s senseless actions social media was a buzz. One of the many to chime in was Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time NBA champion LeBron James. The always outspoken James didn’t hold back in his assessment of the ordeal and he believes the officer should be disciplined even further for his actions.

“That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out his way to start some sh-t. Do better man,” the NBA star wrote.

James wasn’t the only athlete to make his feelings known via social media, as former NFL tight end referred to the officer’s actions as premeditated as well and “clown”behavior.

“This is trash by this clown. Shoving players. Seriously. What are you doing?!” Watson wrote, in part, in an X post.

I gave Marcel Reed and Mike Elko a lot of unwarranted nonsense in the first half



This is truly the most impressive second half comeback I’ve ever seen



Aggies are for real and Reed belongs in New York



Just wow pic.twitter.com/L1r7LYje91 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 15, 2025

Fans Tired of LeBron James Narrative Hijacking

Some felt James’ response was an overreaction and him trying to put himself into the middle of controversy for popularity clicks.



LeBron, sit this one out.

A Texas state trooper does his job, tension flares for a second and here comes King James with the megaphone, demanding suspensions like he runs the state.



Nobody needed your division, LeBron.

Nobody asked for your input on law enforcement.

This wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/iNKzPmxok1 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) November 16, 2025

Said one commenter named Desiree on X:

LeBron, sit this one out.

A Texas state trooper does his job, tension flares for a second and here comes King James with the megaphone, demanding suspensions like he runs the state. Nobody needed your division, LeBron.

Nobody asked for your input on law enforcement.

This wasn’t your moment. You just made it worse. Let the trooper chill.

Let the facts come out.

You don’t have to inject yourself into every confrontation in America. Not everything is a headline for you to hijack.



DPS Releases Statement

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), which oversees the Texas State Troopers, shared that they are “aware of the incident” shared to the department’s X account.

“The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter,” the statement said.

DPS added, “No additional information will be released at this time.”

That’s the correct protocol as to how things were handled, but James wants more action taken against the officer..

LeBron James called for the officer who pushed South Carolina star Nyck Harbor in the tunnel to be disciplined even further for his actions. Fans say the Lakers star is overdoing it and needs to relax. (Screenshot/X)

Aggies Make History

The 27-point comeback by the Aggies is the program’s largest in history, and biggest since a 21-point comeback in the 2013 Chick Fil-A Bowl. The Aggies are also the first SEC team to overcome a deficit that big to win since at least 2004. Prior to yesterday’s theatrics teams were 0-286.

The win improved the team’s record to 10-0, their first 10-0 start since 1992, and kept them undefeated in SEC play for the first time in program history (7-0).

It also strengthened the Heisman Trophy candidacy of star quarterback Marcel Reed who passed for 439 yards, including 316 in the second half.

Making it even sweeter is it came on the day the school announced they’d signed head coach Mike Elko to a six-year contract extension, making him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the college football.