Lamar Jackson’s $1M Fleet Of Luxury Vehicles Is All About Quality Not Quantity: If One Had To Go?

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in history.



He’s got the hardware, the highlights and a $52 million per year salary that supports his lofty NFL standing.

Jackson doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring yet, but his fleet of luxury cars would turn the heads of any person who appreciates upscale vehicles.

Jackson’s car collection reflects his level of success and swag, featuring a range of high-end and classic vehicles.

From the sleek Rolls-Royce Ghost to the vintage Chevy Chevelle, Jackson’s fleet also mirrors his need for speed, comfort and sophistication.

Let’s take a look at Jackson’s current collection.

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396

Jackson owns this old school muscle car that is very intriguing to the eye. Sturdy but explosive in action like Lamar Jackson’s game.

The base price, before all of the extras that Lamar added is between $99,200-$110,000.

The upholstery is a candy red leather with bucket seats and sparkling chrome accents enhance the inside, making this classic as clean as a baby’s bottom after a pamper change.

The Chevelle’s 5.0L V-8 engine, produces a whopping 375 horsepower to go along with 415 lb-ft of torque, which is coupled to a 3-speed manual transmission.

When Jackson takes off from the pocket they say if you blink he will be gone. Same as his classic Chevy which takes takes 6.0 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph.

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class

Every quarterback has a suped up Mercedes Benz in their vehicle collection. LJ8 also has the more contemporary, SL550, which features leather seats and wood panels throughout, with a high glossy black finish.

Power, speed and finesse are all aspects of Jackson’s repertoire that has garnered him over 15,800 passing yards and 5200 rushing yards in his six-year career.



Lamar Jackson owns a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class which ranges in price from $90K to $190K, can go from from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. (Photo: Mercedes)



With a 4.7L twin-turbo V-8 engine and a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the SL Class can produce 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque acceleration.

The car, which ranges in price from $90K to $190K, can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

It has it all. Though a bit less flashy than other Benzes, Jackson’s sports car is a polished roadster that oozes class and lives up to its celebrated history.

2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost

The NFL’s hustle man also keeps Americans first muscle car as one of his most cherished whips. He purchased the vehicle in 2022. The base price ranges from $290K to $403K.

It encompasses all of the features that you want in a dynamic, high-end vehicle and all of the hype that comes along with it.



With LJ8 the speed is always important and this classic beauty 2022 (Rolls Royce Ghost) also can jump from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds. (Photo: YouTube)

The car’s iconic grille is flanked by illuminating and potentially-blinding headlamps. A towering hood completes the car’s iconic appearance and brings definition to the vehicles exterior.

The 6.7L twin-turbo V-12 engine in the Ghost produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automated transmission.

With LJ8 the speed is always important and this classic beauty also can jump from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds.

What Is Lamar Jackson’s Net Worth?

These are the elite vehicles and playmakers in Jackson’s current fleet of luxury automobiles, fitting for a new era NFL quarterback worth $40M and rising.

Jackson was the highest-paid NFL player in 2023 based on his on-field earnings, and he was included in their list of “30 Athletes Under 30” for 2024.

In May of 2023, Jackson signed a record five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, with $185 million guaranteed, making him highest-paid player in the NFL at $52 million per season at the time.

Lamar And His Mom Keep The Money All In The Family

While his deal was the largest in NFL history, the way Jackson acquired the contract was also unprecedented.

Jackson was able to keep the 3 percent agent fee in his pocket and give his mother the $7.8 million.

That’s cutting out the middleman and keeping the money in house. Jackson has found a loophole in the matrix, and the NFL clubs and agents across America are surely not happy by the way Jackson has upset the apple cart, beat the machine. He struck a direct blow to the historical relationship between players, owners and teams.

Jackson changed that dynamic by standing strong and remaining unwavering in his goal to keep the generational wealth he’s acquired in his family.

All of this and he hasn’t won a Super Bowl title yet. When he does, his net worth, QB standing and fleet of vehicles will elevate into historic realms.