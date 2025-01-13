“I’m Seeing Things Before It Happens”: Lamar Jackson Makes Bold Jersey Decision About What He’ll Do After A Super Bowl Victory

The stage was set and the Baltimore Ravens, led by their dynamic duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, shredded the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers in their 28-14 AFC Wild Card Weekend win.

It was the second time in five weeks that the Ravens got the best of the hated Steelers. They also beat them 34-17 in a huge Week 15 matchup that helped catapult them back into the AFC North division race which they won by two games.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup the question that lingered was which version of Lamar Jackson would show up, the one who looks like the best player in the league during the regular season, or the one who’s shrunk pretty regularly in the postseason. The former Louisville star even made an appearance on The Ravens Lounge podcast where he discussed changing his jersey number if he can hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

“If we win the Super Bowl I’m going to No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on then come back and do the same thing with No. 1 on.”

Jackson who passed for over 4,200 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while also rushing for 915 yards and four more touchdowns, knew he needed to be better in the postseason.

Lamar Jackson buys time and finds Justice Hill for the TD! @Ravens up 21-0 👀#PITvsBAL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/46SpU4WgJG — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

Jackson Talks The Talk And Walks The Walk

The dynamic dual threat celebrated his 28th birthday Tuesday, and speaking with reporters he sounded like someone who’s matured and now understands what he must do to have more playoff success. The normally turned up Jackson was much more calm and even-keeled which is a direct reflection of the newfound leadership role he’s assumed this season. It’s a far cry from the former Heisman Trophy-winning and two-time NFL MVP we’ve come to know.

“I’m usually just too excited – that’s all. I’m too antsy, that’s all,” Jackson said. “I’m seeing things before it happens like, ‘Oh, I have to calm myself down.’ But just being more experienced, I’ve found a way to balance it out.”

Jackson’s overzealous style was one of the main reasons why his playoff record prior to Saturday’s win was 2-4, but he’s matured and slowed down and now plays the game which much more control and decisiveness.

The addition of Derrick Henry has helped Jackson immensely as he no longer has to be the primary playmaker in the running game, and it’s helped him stay healthy and develop tremendously as a passer.

In fact, in Saturday’s win Jackson totaled 256 yards and two total touchdowns. His backfield mate Henry gashed the Steelers early and often, finishing with 186 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. It was what they’ve done all season through the air and on the ground.

Baltimore Ravens’ Style Travels Anywhere

As they prepared to watch the Jan. 12 playoff matchups the Ravens probably don’t care who wins or where they have to travel to next. Having Jackson playing the best football of his career, a proven closer in Henry who wears defenses down, and a defense which was once much-maligned this season steadily improving, the Ravens are dangerous.



RELATED: Lamar Jackson’s $1M Fleet Of Luxury Vehicles Is All About Quality Not Quantity: If One Had To Go?

Something else to ponder is the team that’s been the No.1 seed in the AFC has failed to reach the Super Bowl in four of the past six seasons. That includes the 14-3 Ravens of 2022 who lost the AFC Championship Game at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game Jackson would like to forget.