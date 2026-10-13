‘Mavs will Shock The NBA’: Kyrie Irving’s First Game In 586 Days Turned China Games 2026 Into Sudden Playoff Hopes For Cooper Flagg

It’s been 586 days since Kyrie Irving played in an NBA game, and it was worth the wait.

Irving returned to the court and was vintage Kyrie, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting in 22 minutes during the Mavericks’ 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The NBA China Games 2026 concluded with a two-game preseason series between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks at The Venetian Arena in Macao.

Dallas Maverick fans are ready to shock the NBA world after Kyrie Irving returned to the court for the firsttime since MArch 3, 2025 and was vintage. Irving had 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting in 22 minutes during the Mavericks’ 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday in The NBA China Games 2026. (Photo: Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving Returns To Basketball With Great China Games Performance

Irving sat out the first exhibition game but returned to take the court with 2026 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg for the first time. The Dallas Mavericks are not expected to contend for a championship this season. But with the constant elevation of Flagg and a promising core of youngsters and vets, the key to the season will be Irving.

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Mavericks head coach Dusty May called Kyrie’s number on the first play, and Irving delivered right away. The future Hall of Famer blew by Jabari Smith Jr. for a reverse layup, which set the tone and sparked a celebration on the Dallas bench and a downpour of cheers from the Chinese fans who welcomed Kyrie back after missing all of last season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

“A lot of emotions leading into it,” Irving said. “Grateful that Dusty [May] called the first play for me. Had my mind made up just to attack. … I saw that baseline open up a little bit, and it just felt good to get that out of the way. I’m just glad I got that out of the way.”

May says he was shocked at how well Irving played in the NBA championship winner and nine-time All-star’s first pro game since March 3, 2025. Irving also revealed that a Grade 2 calf strain in December set his rehab back and that’s why he was ruled out for the season after the All-Star break.

“I didn’t expect him to play this well after being off for so long, just [because of] the rhythm of the game,” May said. “It’s just a testament to his work.”

“He’s back to being who he is,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “He’ll only get better as he gets his rhythm back in real NBA games.”

With the 34-year-old Kyrie Irving playing at 100 percent, prospects for the season are drastically improved. Some Mavericks fans believe the team could shock the NBA.

“Mavs, wizards, and wolves will be my top 3 favorite teams to watch this year,” one user commented on X. “He shot 40% from three his last season. 0 turnovers in his first game back is really a good sign!,” a hopeful Mavericks fan said. “Kyrie could be the savior,” one user said in the comments. “Mavs will shock the NBA If we get Cleveland Kyrie again,” one fan proclaimed. “The whole nba have missed kyrie Irving,” another fan agreed. “Great to have the most skilled player to ever do it back on the floor,” a netizen mentioend on X. “Cooper geeking rn knowing that he finally has sum help,” one optimistic Mavericks fan quipped.

Mavericks Not Projected To Make NBA Playoffs: Kyrie Could Change That

The Mavericks are projected to be a bottom-tier NBA team, winning between 32-35 games.

Dallas continued its rebuild, infusing a stock of young talent by acquiring Zaccharie Risacher, Santi Aldama, Max Christie, Marcus Sasser, Tarik Biberovic, and first-round draft pick Morez Johnson Jr.

The frontcourt players are rim protectors with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford alongside P.J. Washington and a newly extended Naji Marshall.

Coming off a tough 26-56 campaign, the front office completely re-engineered the team’s leadership, naming Masai Ujiri as the new President of Basketball Operations and hiring Dusty May as head coach to institute a dynamic, fast-paced system for Kyrie and the young guards to complement Flagg who should have more explosive games this season after dropping a 51-piece in April against the Orlando Magic.