‘Don’t Believe Dave Roberts or Dodgers Have the Guts to Bench Shohei Ohtani’: Rob Parker Says Dodgers Need to Sit the ‘Struggling’ Japanese Superstar

The great Shohei Ohtani has been unrecognizable at the plate since mid-August. Once considered a candidate for the title of greatest baseball player of all time, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar could be facing an unexpected change, with manager Dave Roberts reportedly considering benching the four-time MVP in favor of promising rookie Josue De Paula as the Dodgers trail 2-0 in the National League Championship Series.

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the team’s Game 2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping his postseason batting average to .150. He has recorded just one RBI since Aug. 19, and his last home run came the day before. Since then, he has been batting below .160.

Legendary two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is batting just .150 in the playoffs. With the Dodgers trailing Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the NLCS manager Dave Roberts has contemplated benching Ohtani for rookie Josue De Paula. (Getty Images)

The Dodgers are searching for answers after falling behind 2-0 to the Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Who would have thought Roberts would become so desperate that he would consider benching the best player in baseball? Players like Ohtani are always just one at-bat away from changing the game.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it hasn’t been good,” Roberts said when asked about the possibility of benching Ohtani amid his struggles and injury concerns, according to The Athletic reporters Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal.

“He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it. I’ll have (that conversation) with him tomorrow,” Roberts said.

Rob Parker Says Dodgers Should Bench Ohtani, But Won’t

Baseball Hall of Fame voter Rob Parker says the Dodgers need to bench Ohtani, but the team is unlikely to do so.

“I don’t believe Dave Roberts or the Dodgers will have the guts to bench Ohtani, “ Parker told The Shadow League. “Would it be warranted? Absolutely. Ohtani has been MIA since August. He appears injured. Without question, he’s hurting the team. It should be about team, not an individual.”

Parker has criticized Ohtani for trying to do too much by balancing his pitching and hitting duties. He argues that Ohtani has struggled to stay healthy while doing both and should focus on one discipline rather than risk his availability for the sake of his personal legacy. In Parker’s view, Ohtani’s two-way approach isn’t helping the Dodgers enough at this point.

In 2024, Ohtani delivered a historic season at the plate, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. He did so exclusively as a hitter, without throwing a single pitch that year.

Ohtani returned to the mound this season, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA before being shut down. He also hit 30 home runs and recorded 81 RBIs in 135 games as the Dodgers’ designated hitter, proving once again that he is a one-of-a-kind talent. But that production may have come at a cost.

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For further perspective, Ohtani’s benching, as reported by ESPN’s Alden González, would only be considered if he “believed he was compromised” by injuries to his left knee and right biceps. With so much at stake, Ohtani is unlikely to volunteer to sit out, leaving the decision largely in Roberts’ hands.

Injuries have been a concern for Ohtani throughout the season. The two-way phenom hasn’t pitched since July 3 and has spent multiple stints on the injured list.

Call it a slump. Call it injuries. Whatever the cause, Ohtani hasn’t looked like himself, and we haven’t seen him appear this uncertain at the plate since he entered the league.

Ohtani is one of only two players in MLB history to win MVP awards in both the American League and the National League, joining Frank Robinson. He also won three consecutive MVP awards from 2023 through 2025, joining Barry Bonds as the only players to accomplish that feat.

Would Dodgers Bench Shohei Ohtani for Rookie Sensation Josue De Paula?

The Dodgers need a spark, and what a story it would be if De Paula could provide one. De Paula made his major league regular season debut in September, around the time Ohtani was placed on the 15-day injured list.

De Paula is the son of Dominican-born Josue De Paula Sr. and Joy Sanders, who is Black. Born and raised in Brooklyn, De Paula later moved to the Dominican Republic to pursue his baseball dreams.

He hit .323 with a 1.081 OPS and one home run in 31 at-bats for the Dodgers. The rookie has shown explosive power potential, and his confidence was on display in Game 1 of the 2026 NLCS against the Brewers when he came off the bench cold and drew a five-pitch walk in a pinch-hit appearance.

The 21-year-old made his MLB postseason debut in Los Angeles’ 3-1 National League Division Series win over the Atlanta Braves, appearing as a pinch hitter in two games.

Most MLB media members oppose benching Ohtani, even if he is dealing with injuries, given his ability to change a game with one swing.

“If he can get out of bed in the morning and put his feet on the ground, he’s in my lineup,” said a CBS Sports baseball analyst.