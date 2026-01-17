‘This Is Going To Lead To A Lockout’: Fans Believe Evil Dynasty Dodgers Signing Kyle Tucker Is Why MLB Needs A Salary Cap

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t satisfied, and while that may be a good thing for them the rest of MLB can’t compete with their deep pockets. The signing of former Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who also happened to be the consensus best player available in free agency, ruffled some feathers around the league for sure.

But, it was the amount of money the back-to-back World Series champions signed Tucker for (four-years, $240 million) that stood out. The move gives the already potent Dodgers lineup another weapon for the foreseeable future. After winning the back to back World Series titles, the Dodgers responded by snagging the best outfielder on the market, Kyle Tucker, and the best reliever on the market, Edwin Diaz. No matter how you spin it, the franchise is dedicated to winning more titles.

Breaking: Kyle Tucker is signing with the Dodgers, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/THEES0K2gg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2026

Money Is A Huge Factor

Yes, the Dodgers are constantly looking to get better, but that’s easy when there’s no cap and the club has endless resources to add top-tier talent. Tucker’s signing has fans believing a lockout is on the horizon, because at this point many feel as if the Dodgers are making a mockery of the game. Their frivolous spending has many fans thinking some changes are a coming.

“Keep believing that. This is going to lead to a lock out the Dodgers are going to be the reason,” a fan said.

“Get ready for a lockout/long strike in 2027. The excessive spending nonsense has to be capped…,” another fan said.

“The Dodgers keep overpaying FA’s pricing future players out of being signed by anyone other than a handful of teams,” a fan said.

“No franchise is more corrupt and given more leniency in all of sports history,” a fan quipped.

“Dodgers are the reason there will be a lockout next season. They are a great organization but they are the reason things are going to drastically change!” a fan mentioned.

KYLE TUCKER WILL MAKE $60M PER YEAR 💰



Only Shohei Ohtani has had a higher AAV in MLB history ($70M). Now they're teammates! 😳 pic.twitter.com/AWsbZFsc72 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2026

Dodgers Payroll Now Over $400 Million For 2026

Heading into the 2026 MLB season, the Dodgers payroll will reach astronomical heights at $410 million. That’s more than White Sox, A’s, Rays, Guardians, and Marlins’ payrolls combined. Just last season the club paid $170 million in luxury taxes which is more than the Mets and New York Yankees who finished second and third combined.

That should tell you everything you need to know, the Dodgers are buying championships while small market teams are treading water trying to stay relevant.

What Does Kyle Tucker Bring To Dodgers?

Adding a player Tucker means the rich get richer, and Tucker’s skill set is elite. Known for elite, proven offensive power, All-Star caliber production, strong postseason experience, and defensive versatility Tucker is expected to fill the club’s pressing need in the outfield.

In short, Tucker addresses the Dodgers’ most pressing need for a high-impact corner outfielder, making them an even more formidable contender for the 2026 season and beyond.