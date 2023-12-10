Who Said Baseball Is Dead? | Los Angeles Dodgers Signing Shohei Ohtani To Record 10-Year, $700M Deal Says Otherwise

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the now National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Divisional Series, went out and made a huge splash on Saturday. That’s when they signed reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to a record ten-year, $700 million deal.

The deal is believed to he the largest in worldwide sports, surpassing Lionel Messi’s ($674 million with FC Barcelona) and in terms of North American sports it surpasses the $450 million deal that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed in 2020.

It also surpasses the deal that Ohtani’s now former teammate Mike Trout has in place with the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time All-Star and two MVP is easily the biggest free agent signing in the history of MLB, just on salary alone. Ohtani who was very coy about his meetings with prospective teams told anyone he met with not to disclose anything discussed from the meeting or it could affect him signing. From the looks of it all teams followed that rule, but the guys in Tinseltown land the generational talent.





Ohtani Takes To IG To Announce New Team

After meetings over the last week or so, Ohtani made his choice known via Instagram. There he made a promise to Dodger fans and his teammates.

“To all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” Ohtani wrote. “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

Not only is Ohtani getting the bag, he’s also joining a franchise that’s been perennial championship contenders for the better part of the last 10-12 years winning the World Series in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. They’ve won the NL West nine of the past ten seasons, making it to the World Series in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

During his six years with the Angels, Ohtani never played in a postseason series. That should change quickly with the Dodgers. He’s joining a lineup with former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Just last week the Dodgers announced Betts would make the move to second base permanently, that’s a definite with Ohtani capable of playing in the outfield.



Will Ohtani Pitch?

Following Ohtani’s announcement, it was once again confirmed that Ohtani, the two-way sensation won’t pitch in 2024 as he recovers from elbow surgery, but should be back on the mound as well in 2025.

In the last three seasons, Ohtani has made the midsummer classic (All-Star Game) as both a pitcher and designated hitter.

Unreal Numbers On Ohtani’s Bag

$700 million is a ton of money, and here’s some of the astonishing numbers for this record-breaking deal.

Per Year: $70M

Per Month: $5.8M

Per Week: $1.3M

Per Day: $191K

Per Hour: $8K

Per Minute: $133

Per Game: $432K

That’s that paper cuts and Brinks truck moolah.