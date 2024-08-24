‘That’s a Nasty Switch Up’: MLB Fans Outraged Over Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff’s California Flip Flop

As the Democratic Party gathered in Chicago for its national convention, nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff reached a milestone in their marriage.



On Thursday the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and the aforementioned Emhoff commemorated the occasion with a tribute to his wife via X (formerly known as Twitter).

The video showed the two over their ten years of marriage and even featured pics of Emhoff sporting Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants baseball caps.

When you consider the huge rivalry and disdain between the franchises and their fans, that move by Emhoff is a no-no. In many ways Emhoff merely broke the code by doing such a thing.

Ten years of marriage, forever to go. Happy anniversary, @VP. I love you. pic.twitter.com/MlfqjhZ7oh — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) August 22, 2024

MLB Fans Take Jabs At Emhoff

Multiple fans flocked to X to share their views of the cardinal sin committed by the second gentleman.

“This is f—ed up,’ a user replied. Another followed, “This would decide my vote tbh.”

Basically saying you’d vote for Trump over Harris because her husband wore hats of two hearted rivals is beyond wild.

“He lived and worked in LA with Kamala Harris is from SF,” someone else pointed out. “That’s a nasty switch up tbh,” someone else said.

Why Did Emhoff Wear Both Giants and Dodgers Hats?

In an attempt to clarify the reasoning for Emhoff wearing both teams’ hats another person broke it down like this.

“The VP is a huge Giants fan and he loves her, so he sometimes wears her hat even as a diehard Dodgers fan.”

It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done.



Guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love.



So let’s get out there, and let’s fight for it.



Let’s get out there, and let’s vote for it. pic.twitter.com/WpZO0PhuHF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 23, 2024

Emhoff Is An NYC Native But Spent Most Of Life In California

The Brooklyn native, who’s now 59, has lived in Tinseltown for the last 42 years of his life, having arrived at the age of 17. In retrospect, it really shouldn’t be all that surprising that he wears hats in support of both franchises.

He’s lived in Dodgertown since his arrival, and Harris, who’s aiming to become the country’s first female president, held the title of San Francisco district attorney from 2004-11.

Over time, she reportedly grew fond of the Giants, who won World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. As for the Dodgers, they’ve been the more successful franchise as pertains to regular-season success, but they’ve only managed one World Series title since 1988, that coming in the 60-game COVID-19-shortened season of 2020.