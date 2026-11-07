Ouch! 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Tells Reporters He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Brandon Aiyuk’s Return



On Friday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk returned to the team’s business offices alongside his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to meet with team officials about his NFL reinstatement after a prolonged absence and increasingly contentious standoff with the organization, according to ESPN. However, a significant financial dispute could complicate his return.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Aiyuk, a former Arizona State Sun Devils star, had already submitted paperwork seeking reinstatement and arrived Friday saying he was fully recovered from the serious knee injury he suffered in October 2024. “I’m feeling great, feeling healthy. It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I’m back to 100 percent and looking to get reinstated into the National Football League,” he told reporters.

Shanny Isn’t Moved by Aiyuk’s Attempt to be Reinstated

But a reunion with San Francisco doesn’t appear to be something head coach Kyle Shanahan is eager to pursue, much less discuss. Speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice as the 49ers prepared to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Shanahan offered little indication that he was invested in Aiyuk’s potential return.

Asked about the meeting between Aiyuk and team officials, Shanahan responded, “No clue, your guess is as good as mine.”

When asked what outcome he wanted to see, the coach was equally dismissive.

“Could care less.”

“We haven’t seen him in forever,” Shanahan said. “That’s the decision they make. It’s been pretty simple for me. I haven’t seen him in a month. It hasn’t been an issue with our team at all. We’ve been plugging away. No big deal. It’s something we’ve been used to for a while.”

Shanahan’s comments offered little indication that he was interested in bringing Aiyuk back into the fold, suggesting the coach may have moved on from the wide receiver.

49ers general manager John Lynch also chimed in on the situation during an appearance on KNBR’s “Markus & Murph” show, offering his own thoughts on the matter at hand.



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“I’m gonna kind of leave it at that, because I’ve been recommended to do so, and I think it’s the right thing to do,” Lynch said.

“We’ll look for a pathway for both sides here that works. … I think everything’s possible. I will say this: We’ve worked with agent Drew Rosenhaus a lot. Drew is a good guy to deal with. He’s reasonable, he’s got integrity. … We’ll see how this thing goes. I think I’ll just leave it at that.”

Aiyuk’s $13 Million Bonus Is a Hot Topic

According to a source who spoke to ESPN, the NFL informed Aiyuk that he owes the 49ers approximately $13 million in forfeited bonuses after the team voided the remaining guarantees in his contract.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported that the NFL Management Council and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) are working to resolve the dispute. The two sides could negotiate a repayment agreement or take the matter to arbitration.

How Did We Get Here?

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with San Francisco in August 2024 and reportedly earned $48.15 million before his relationship with the organization deteriorated. His rocky tenure included reported trade requests, public social media exchanges with the team and a post featuring himself wearing a Washington Commanders hat. He was also placed on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025.

Fans Reaction to Aiyuk’s Request for Reinstatement

“Man showed up just to find out he owe his employer 13 million,” a fan joked.

“He’s been gone so long the rookies probably think he’s a former player,” another fan said.

“When did the WWE become more believable than the NFL,” a fan commented.

“Can’t wait to see how down bad his bank account was to make him come back,” a user mentioned.

“Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Aiyuk is a clown,” a fan quipped.

“Aiyuk about to pull a Rashee Rice and file for bankruptcy,” a fan spewed.