Kevin Hart Isn’t In His Prime Anymore, And He Learned That The Hard Way

Four-time NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP Kevin Hart has apparently sustained an injury after he recently attempted to push his athletic limits when racing a former NFL running back.

The iconic comedian and avid sports fan reportedly sustained a torn abdominal muscle and is now confined to a wheelchair for now as he recovers from his injury.

The 44-year-old Kevin Hart posted a video on Instagram confirming the injury and the situation. Kevin Hart and former running back Stevan Ridley got into a friendly argument about who could best the other in a race.



Kevin hart talking about his friends calling him after he got hurt running a 40 yard dash is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0LQBQpwTL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 25, 2023

As egos clashed, both sides eventually came to the agreement that the only way to settle this dispute would be to have a race.



While it doesn’t take a scientist to understand how the race went down, considering Hart’s injuries, Hart did say that he tore multiple muscles in his abdomen and that he isn’t the same man who won four straight basketball MVP awards.

“We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash,” Hart said on Instagram this week. “Forty-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s–t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44.”

Hart is no longer in the prime of his athletic career, and that injury he sustained was the wake-up call that he needed.

Heres the footage of Kevin hart getting hurt trying to race Steven Ridley 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Wk16U2Fb0U — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 25, 2023

Hart, who has appeared on multiple sports analytic shows and even has his own show “Cold As Balls” where he takes ice baths and holds conversations with different athletes, is a huge sports fan notable for his love for the Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles, as he is from the area.

While of course Hart got absolutely clowned on social media by various celebrities and fans alike, this was always predictable after he revealed that he got injured trying to race.

But as far as it goes with Ridley, Hart was most likely never winning that race. The 34-year-old former running back, who was drafted in 2011 by the New England Patriots in the third round, is clearly still in better shape than Hart.

Ridley was no pushover in the NFL either, seeing his career-best year in 2012 for the New England Patriots where he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns, while following that year up with a less impressive 773 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013.

But it’s clear that Ridley was very much a running back who belonged in the NFL at one point, and Kevin Hart, who’s never played a lick of professional football was never going to be a match for Ridley.

While the world is wishing Hart a speedy recovery, hopefully, he’s learned his lesson.