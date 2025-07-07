‘The Franchise Guy Is Now Luka’: Kendrick Perkins Says Lakers’ LeBron James Klutch-Centric Approach Is A Thing Of The Past 

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era. It’s the era of business conglomerate Mark Walter who’s currently in the process of purchasing the legendary franchise from the Buss family. Walter is the CEO of TWG Global and an owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, and his $10 billion commitment to own the Lakers tells us a few things.



Kendrick Perkins Announces End Of Klutch Sports As We Know It

Per ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, the move also brings to end the control that LeBron James, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have had over the 17-time NBA championship-winning franchise. According to Perkins a one-time NBA champion as a member of the 2008 Boston Celtics there are some new sheriffs taking over in Tinseltown, and the Klutch-centric approach that’s been in place since James arrived in 2018, is a wrap.

Kendrick Perkins Says Lebron And Klutch Sports Control Over The Lakers Is Over pic.twitter.com/H9rQZ3RH01 — TheTruth (@Thetruth8240) July 5, 2025

Perkins On What’s About To Change In The City Of Angels

Speaking on ESPN’s ”First Take,” Perkins told everyone what’s going on in L.A.

“The Lakers got so much going. Rich Paul is putting out a statement,” Perkins said. “I feel it served no purpose but to ruffle the feathers, and you know why he wants to ruffle the feathers? Cause it’s new sheriffs in town. Yes, they have a new owner and I know there are reports that Jeanie Buss will still be there, I don’t believe that. You ain’t paying $10 billion without calling the shots.”

“And when I say new sheriffs, it’s not just because of the owner. It’s because the focal point, the franchise guy, is now Luka,” he continued. “An international superstar. It’s not a 40-year-old LeBron James. It’s not Rich Paul. It’s Luka and Bill Duffy. I was saying Deandra Ayton will sign with the Lakers, because who got him representing, BDA (Bill Duffy)…They want him to sign an extension and make sure Luka is involved.”

The always outspoken Perkins comments come on the heels of James opting into his $52.6 million option for the 2025-26 season.



He’s also letting it be known that the aforementioned James, Paul and Klutch Sports doesn’t have the leverage they once had under the Buss family. Perkins has also said he believes James could possibly be dealt by the February trade deadline if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause.



It’s Not A Coincidence That Magic Johnson Agrees With Walter Buying Lakers

Following the announcement of Walter taking the reins of the Lakers, legendary Lakers point guard Magic was quick to congratulate him and Jeannie Buss. Johnson once served as the Lakers president of basketball operations and was one of the many reasons James decided to join the franchise in 2018.

Reports have long been that Johnson stepped down not long after that because he didn’t agree with the Lakers ownership allowing James and Klutch Sports so much control over team decisions albeit trades, roster decisions etc. He also didn’t approve of his lack of power as a decision-maker within the organization himself.



Kendrick Perkins says with the arrival of Luka Doncic and new Lakers ownership, the old way of doing business — led by LeBron James and Klurch Sports — is over (Getty Images)

James On The Move?

The question now is what happens with James? With the Lakers seemingly focused on solely building around 25-year-old generational talent Luka Doncic. On one hand he says he wants to play and compete for championships, which the Lakers are not currently in position to do, and on the other hand he recently bashed ring culture.

Will anyone want to trade for him if he does indeed ask out and waive that no-trade clause?