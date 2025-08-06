“Someone Get Kendrick a Civil Rights Book”: NBA Analyst Eddie Johnson Is Embarrassed By Former Celtics Champion’s Disrespect Of Bill Russell

The “Road Trippin” podcast with Richard Jefferson and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, has been on a nice run of controversial topics and statements that have the hoops world in a frenzy. On a recent episode, the former NBA players were asked whether or not elements and adversities off the court should factor into GOAT and Top 10 debates. Or should the debates be just based on stats.

That’s when Kendrick Perkins dropped a bombshell opinion, which seemed to belittle the adversities endured by pioneers and barrier-breakers of the NBA’s early years.

“Here’s my thing, I would never take what the guys like Bill Russell had to go through for us to be able to perform at a high level or be in the NBA, for the NBA to even exist. I wasn’t there. I will say that everyone has had their own form of adversity. Back then it was racism and death threats but having to battle through the adversity of f*Ken social media as a player, elevates right to that when you talk about mental toughness.”

At the 56:00-mark Perk puts himself in the crosshairs.

Richard Jefferson couldn’t contain his smile as Perk went into waters that he clearly wasn’t qualified to explore. Perk could have checked out there, but he wanted to expound on his theory.

“Here me out, “Perk pleaded. “People’s lives are on the line, but mental health is a real thing, and we see so many guys logging off social media. John Wall talked about wanting to commit suicide, so it’s a real thing. Everybody is affected in a different way. I’m not trying to put the two together, all I’m saying is this day and age a lot of these guys are dealing with their own form of adversity. People can say they are just soft or stay off social media. You know how hard it is to stay off social media?”

Perkins’ comments undoubtedly set off a firestorm of comments under the video post. First off, mission accomplished. Nearly 1.8 million views and 850+ comments. Perk knows how to shake it up and get the engagement.

The responses, however, weren’t favorable. In fact, you’d have to surmise that Perk took one for the team.

NBA announcer and SirisXM radio host Eddie Johnson wasn't feeling the comparisons and called for education for Perk.



“Someone get Kendrick a civil rights book for NOVICES,” please,” Johnson posted on X.



"Someone get Kendrick a civil rights book for NOVICES, please," Johnson posted on X.

One fan said Perkins is delusional and the opposite of what Bill Russell stood for.

“Kendrick Perkins says stupid sh*t all the time, he thinks the push-back he gets from saying stupid sh*t is not directed at him so much as it’s directed at his race. No Kendrick, you are the center of your own storm and it’s all on you, how you act, and what you say, drives the responses you see. In direct contrast with Bill Russell.

Kevin Durant checked in on this one, simply writing, “Bad Take.” “Comparing Twitter Trolls to the Klu Klux Klan is crazy,” said another stunned fan. “You can’t be serious,” quipped another fan. “I swear this app affects ppl brains.” “He is 100 percent wrong, dope” one fan complained.

Fans Remind Kendrick Perkins Of Real Struggles Faced By Boston Celtics Legend and 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell

Most were flabbergasted by the comparison between today’s players’ struggles staying off social media and deciding which IG model they want to fly out and an era when Black athletes were subject to the most dehumanizing of existences, as one fan reminded Perkins.

“Someone broke into Bill Russell’s house and left (poop) all over his house while he was playing a game. Today’s adversity isn’t even close. This n–gga done lost his mind.”

Kendrick Perkins gets $1.5M a year from ESPN to give insight on all sports. While basketball is his forte his total sports knowledge leaves something to be desired, but he is adept at the most important aspect of today’s sports commentary and podcast culture. He gets engaged. And as silly as his comparison sounded, there will always be people who agree with whatever absurdities are spewed at any given time.