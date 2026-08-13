‘Kiss My Black A—S’: Kayla Nicole Defends Right To Criticize Black Men Despite Dating Travis Kelce And Outside Her Race

Media personality and podcast host Kayla Nicole got the internet talking in June when she was asked on BET podcast “For The Fellas” to give advice about how Black men could show up better for Black women.

While Nicole prefaced her answer by expressing her love for Black men, some commenters on social media pointed Nicole’s history of dating outside her race, most notably a five-year relationship from 2017-22 with white NFL star Travis Kelce; superstar artist Taylor Swift and Kelce starting dating in 2023 after his relationship with Nicole, and the couple got married in July.

“Her most famous relationship was with a translucent white man,” Instagram user @popcornkid wrote under a video clip of Nicole’s appearance on the BET podcast. “Why is anyone valuing her opinion(s) about black men?”

Influencer Kayla Nicole dated NFL star Travis Kelce on and off for five years prior to his marriage with pop star Taylor Swift. (Photos: Instagram/@welcometothepregame; Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Nicole clearly heard the criticism, and used her podcast, “The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole,” to respond this week.

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“I’m Black.” Nicole said. “To tell me to be quiet because I done stuck my toe in the water…kiss my Black ass.

“I think Black men can do a better job of protecting Black women,” Nicole continued. “So let me look at the camera real quick when I say this, my blackness is never up for debate or discussion.”

“I don’t care who I’ve dated: Purple, blue, white, orange, or green. I’m Black and a Black woman at that, so me advocating for Black women should never be an issue.”

Nicole also went on to highlight disparities she feels are faced by Black women in society. Her full reply can be seen in the video below.

There was mixed reaction to Nicole’s latest comments.

“None of the inequities that you mentioned systemically involve Black men,” Instagram user @jewel_likeagem wrote. “They are all issues that are created and enforced by white supremacy.”

“Some of the men in the comments are further proving Kayla’s point,” Instagram user @lovewhitneyk added. “Should a black woman only be protected if she’s never dated outside of her race? Gotta do better.”

“Go where you are appreciated, loved, and respected!” Instagram user @alexisrenaebyrdjordan said. “No matter what color the person is. Date and marry who you want but don’t talk down on your race or participate in internalized Anti-Blackness and or racism while doing it.

“It is that simple. Y’all are tiring and if there were more Black people overall healed within our community, maybe so many people wouldn’t feel the need to expand their options outside of their race. Kayla has never spoken down on Black men and she has dated both Black and white men, give it a rest.”

While the discussion is likely to continue, it is clear that Black women and men need support from each other to solve issues plaguing the Black community.

Absent evidence of an individual working against that cause, forcing a person to defend their blackness often distracts from the ability to come together and fight for real solutions.