‘He Isn’t Winning Anything’: Michael Penix Jr. Celebrated For Leading NFL’s Best Offense, But Fans Push Back, Saying He’s Just A Game Manager

Michael Penix Jr. knows cuts, cracks and comebacks. The Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback has endured three ACL reconstructive surgeries in his career. Those injuries are finally in the rearview mirror, and Penix has saved the Falcons’ season and has the offense humming.

After the Atlanta Falcons started the 2026 season 0-2 under Cooper Rush, Penix reclaimed the starting job in Week 3 and has completely revitalized the team, leading them to a 2-0 record over the last two weeks. Most recently, on “Monday Night Football,” Penix guided the Falcons to a dominant 45-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

In the two weeks since Michael Penix Jr. took over for Cooper Rush, the ATL Falcons have scored 80 points, the most in the league in that span, giving fans playoffs hopes. Some, however, are still skeptical. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Michearl Penix Jr. Has Atlanta Falcons Offense Rolling

An overjoyed Penix, sporting a smile from ear to ear, was asked about the huge win, and responded. “Obviously we got the results we wanted. It went real good.”

Since Penix rejoined the Falcons in Week 3, they have had the best scoring offense in the NFL and are also leading the league in EPA, according to Josh Kendall at The Athletic.

“In the two weeks since Penix’s return, the Falcons have scored 80 points, the most in the league in that span, totaled 918 yards and led the NFL in expected points added per drive (1.89) by a wide margin.”

Putting Penix’s mastery in further context, in two games without Penix, Atlanta scored a combined 16 points. His poise, arm talent, and ability to push the ball downfield have transformed Atlanta into one of the most explosive units in football. Green Bay and New Orleans aren’t considered elite defenses, but you can only play who is on the schedule, and Penix will get better as the teams he faces get harder. Owning your division and conference is also the first step towards being true playoff contenders.

No More Pain

The Falcons are loaded with weapons all over the field and the one thing the team has needed the past half decade is a franchise caliber quarterback. Penix has had a rough road when it comes to staying healthy long enough to impact the team.

First it was his right knee, during his freshman year at Indiana. Then the right knee again in 2020 at Indiana. Those injuries and plenty of perseverance, led him to the University of Washington, where he rose to amazing heights before being drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where a third ACL injury in November of 2025 — this time to his left knee — deferred his NFL career.

Now Penix is in control, and he’s at the very least becoming the game manager and occasional playmaker that the Falcons foresaw when they drafted him. In the upcoming weeks, we will see if he has truly arrived.

Penix has weapons galore. He has the league’s second-best rushing offense, bolstered by Bijan Robinson, considered by some to be the best all-purpose back in the game. Kyle Pitt is one of the best receiving tight ends in the sport, and Drake London is an elite receiver, one who still has yet to develop a true chemistry with a signal caller.

As it stands, the Falcons are tied for first place in the NFC South division with the Carolina Panthers. Kevin Stefanski’s team has a Top 10 offense and an 8th-rated defense. He’s a long way from that five-win campaign in Cleveland last season, and hopefully he has more confidence in Penix than he did in Sheddeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Falcons Fans All In On Michael Penix Jr.

“I wonder if it’s a good time to say I TOLD YALL SO! M.V.Penix!” one user gushed on X.

“Just think if he would have been playing them first 2 games instead of Cooper Rush,” another agreed.

The future is unsure for most Falcons fans who are still holding out judgement on what this team can accomplish. But for once the concern isn’t centered around the most important position on the field.

“Bout time! Keep it up Dirty Birds . Coming from a long time suffering Falcons fan

I just hope he stays healthy !” one Falcons fan commented about Penix’s success.

“I’m still nervous about his injuries. But I did not see this Penix last year. This QB is a difference maker for sure. I honestly didn’t know he was this good,” another fan marveled.

There are a few non-believers, but Penix Jr. can change that in the upcoming weeks.

“Let’s be honest, hes just not losing,” one unimpressed fan said on Facebook. “He isnt winning anything. Hes not turning it over like Rush which is the entire reason we lost to the Steelers.

With Penix at the helm, things are looking up in Atlanta and a first playoff appearance since 2017 is not farfetched.