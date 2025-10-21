‘Must’ve Been at Halloween Party and Got Lit’: Video Of Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Before Arrest For Rush Hour Police Chase Has Fans Playing Detective

Indiana Pacers rookie point guard Kam Jones spent four years developing into a star guard for Shaka Smart‘s Marquette team before being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round (38th overall pick) of the 2025 Draft. As the NBA season gets under way, the 6-foot-5 Jones exhibited a lack of intelligence when he was arrested following a police chase in Indianapolis on Monday morning.

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones arrested after a brief chase on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis Monday morning.@IndStatePolice tell us a trooper tried to pull Jones over for alleged erratic driving on southbound I-65 near the North Split. Police say Jones did not pull over at… pic.twitter.com/x4vDRPgdpi — Ashton Hackman WTHR (@ashtonhackmantv) October 20, 2025

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Take Police On Brief Car Chase

According to reports, State police tried to pull over Jones around 9:50am on Monday morning for alleged erratic driving on southbound Interstate 65. Police claim that Jones ignored their requests to pull over and led troopers on a short chase which ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit southeast of downtown Indianapolis. Being that it was rush hour traffic, Jones wasn’t going to get far and it’s still unclear why the NBA rookie took off on the cops. The Marion County Sherif’s Office says Jones has been charged with a Class A misdemeanor reckless driving and a level six felony for resisting law enforcement.

Indiana Pacers Thinner At Guard This Season

The Indiana Pacers are starting what will be a challenging season after losing All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton for the season following his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The team released the folowing statement:

“We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time.”

These kinds of incidents always seem to happen to players when young players are injured and have too much time on their hands. Jones has not yet played for the Pacers in the preseason and he’s been rehabbing a back injury that reportedly will keep him out through early November. That’s rough news for Jones, who could have been competing for minutes eventually this season with Haliburton out. When healthy, it’s expected that he’ll play for the Pacers’ G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom.

Jones Was Star At Marquette Under Shaka Smart: Social Media Reacts To Charges

Jones has a nice college resume. He was named to the Big East Conference all-Freshman team in 2022, the All-Big East second-team in 2023, and the All-Big East First-team in 2025. His status as a consensus second-team All-American in 2025 after averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, was well-deserved. In 2024, Jones helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first Sweet 16 in over a decade.

“Whenever you got a young black man pro Athlete involved, you can believe the cops are tracking him…,” said one fan, blaming overzealous law enforcement in Indiana for Jones’ situation.

Another fan agreed. “Bro get him out of Indiana… worse place to be as a black man.. not to mention playing for the damn Pacers.”

“Weird they called it a police chase and they pulled him over after the Split at the Fletcher Place exit which is… maybe a mile?,” another fan said, questioning the reports by police.

Not everyone was ready to immediately blame the Indiana PD.

“Another example of blacks complying with law enforcement,” one netizen sarcastically quipped.

Fans expressed dissapointment that Jones would put himself in this situation and some predicted that this is the beginning of a rough stretch for the young man.

“What a dumb*ss! Has everything and is going to ruin it,” one fan posted on X under a caption of Jones’ mini car chase.

“Soon to be cut/former Pacer Kam Jones. What a clown! Way to throw away an opportunity!,” one NBA fan insisted.

Internet Sleuths Say Jones Went To Halloween Party and Got Wasted

Shortly aftyer reports of Jones’ arrest, social media started dropping receipts showing a video of Jones dressed up like the character, Franklin Saint, the legendary South Central LA 80s drug kingpin from the FX crime series,“Snowfall.“

According to one fan, that outfit and video found on Jones’ Instagram story, was prior to Jones’ arrest, so other fans suggested he was got smashed at the party, stayed out all night and crashed out on the highway.

Kam Jones on his instagram story 14 hours ago pic.twitter.com/iE1k2x0fqG — Yeah Yeah! (@YeahYeahOkBro) October 20, 2025

“I laughed when I saw this last night, didn’t know he was going to get arrested after though. Young player who did some really stupid shit. Not sure all the details yet but man,” one fan said unde the video of Jones’ acting debut.

“this is from the show Snowfall, he must’ve been at Halloween party and got lit,” surmised another netizen.

“Probably got wasted at a Halloween party and got busted after. I’m pretty sure he’s drunk in his mugshot,” a fan said.

The fans were relentless with their attacks of Jones, who signed a four-year, $8.7 million contract. We know that race has nothing to do with athletes and the situations they seem to get themselves into. But we can count on the social media moshpit to get the conversation going in a negative direction, and even come up with an entire police report, before the police do. We can also expect the common man to have very little sympathy for a 23-year-old millionaire athlete who puts himself in damaging situations that misrespresent the brand that employs him. As details emerge, Jones’ future will become more clear.