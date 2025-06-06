“Starts With The Head Of The Snake”: Tyrese Haliburton’s Olympic Humility Is Why LeBron James Says His NBA Title Run Isn’t Surprising

You may not remember because he didn’t play much, but Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was a member of the 2025 U.S. Olympic Men’s basketball team that ran through countries enroute to another gold medal.

The star-studded team was led by legends Steph Curry and LeBron James and newcomers such as Jayson Tatum and Haliburton had to take a back seat.

Tyrese Haliburton was praised by LeBron James for his contributions to US Men’s Olympic gold medal team despite only playing sparingly. Bron isn’t surprised he’s riding to superstar status in these NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton Came Off Bench In Olympics

Haliburton played in three out of Team USA’s six Olympic games, appearing for a total of just 26 minutes and averaging 8.8 minutes per game during that time.

It was a humbling experience, one which seems to have fueled an elevated state of performance for Haliburton who hit another game-winning or clutch shot for the Indiana Pacers to lead the team to a Game 1 win over heavily-favored OKC and the league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Haliburton broke the hearts of the New York Knicks throughout the Eastern Conference Finals, especially Game 4 when his game-tying jumper sent the contest into overtime, capping an historic comeback. He further humiliated the team by giving the Reggie Miller choke sign.





Tyrese Haliburton Ending Superstar Debate By Showing & Proving

Where there were questions about whether or not Haliburton was a superstar and guys such as Stephen A Smith refused to rank him as such or even above Knicks gunner Jalen Brunson as a player. Now there’s no doubt that Hali is among the games best.



.@stephenasmith is not convinced Tyrese Haliburton is a "superstar" in the NBA 👀



"He's damn good. He's a young, rising star in this game. … I need to see more consistency before I give him that kind of label." pic.twitter.com/suKHFdj2n9 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 28, 2025

There are players in the NBA such as James Harden, Chris Paul, Paul George and others who get all the money and the accolades but never could rise in championship moments and close the deal. Then there’s less heralded players whose statistics are solid but don’t jump off the page because their main focus is winning rings.

That’s Haliburton. He saves his best for when it counts the most and that’s what immortalizes you as a player.



LeBron James Praises Tyrese Haliburton’s 2025 Olympic Stint

LeBron James was very complimenting of Haliburton in a recent interview with Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash on “The Mind Game” podcast. King James spoke about Haliburton’s positive attitude and contributions to winning the gold medal despite not being in the rotation most of the time.

“You get why the [Pacers] are the team they are and it starts with the head of the snake… You would run through a wall for certain guys, and [Hali] is a guy that you would do that for.”



LeBron James on Tyrese Haliburton 🗣️



(via @mindthegamepod)pic.twitter.com/hw3MdDnJ7c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025

“It didn’t matter if he was playing or if he got the opportunity he was the same guy everyday,” James said. “You could see that his main frame was p He was just super appreciative everyday. If it was a moment in the game where he was called he was dream to go. Just a great kid every single day joking, laughing, high spirited.”

Bron says he’s not surprised that Indiana is in position to win an NBA title.

“You look at what’s going on with the Pacers in the regular season and now in the post season you get why they are the team they are, “ LeBron continued.

“It starts with the head of the snake and that’s Hali. (Players would) run through a wall for certain guys and he’s a guy you would do that for with just how he plays the game.”

Superstar or not, Tyrese Haliburton is THAT dude:



“It’s the dude you want to have the ball with the game on the line … This is NUTS.” pic.twitter.com/6AyN8CSnBB — The Right Time with Bomani Jones (@righttimebomani) June 6, 2025



Tyrese Haliburton Seeking First NBA Title In Pacers History

Since he went on this clutch playoff run, the likes we haven’t seen from a pure point guard in a long time, his props have definitely been rolling in.

“Superstar or not, Tyrese Haliburton is THAT dude:

“It’s the dude you want to have the ball with the game on the line … This is NUTS,” said sports host Bomani Jones in a video on X.

Haliburton is on an Eli Manning run and he’s three wins away from brining the basketball-crazed state of Indiana its first NBA Championship. By all metrics that would make Haliburton a superstar. Sometimes the hype and being anointed before you ever prove it hurts a player. Zion Williamson is unfocused, injury prone and uninterested but got it all before he ever played an NBA game. Everything in life is earned and Haliburton should get the respect and appreciation for his service to the oil