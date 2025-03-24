“As Rewarding a Year as I’ve Had”: Arkansas Sweet 16 Run Proves The Demise of John Calipari Was Greatly Exaggerated

The stage was set as legendary coaches Rick Pitino (St. John’s) and John Calipari (Arkansas) faced off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In the end it was Calipari who’s in his first season in Fayetteville has led his Razorbacks to the Sweet 16. He did it by beating the aforementioned Pitino and Kansas head coach Bill Self. This after starting (0-5) in SEC play this season, which is a real tribute to his leadership.

In his postgame presser a very excited and relieved Calipari told reporters, “I told them this is as rewarding a year as I have had based on how far we have come.”

He also mentioned what he told his team about the No. 2-seeded and reigning Big East regular season and conference tournament champions Johnnies.

“I said prior to the game, ‘How about we give ourselves a chance to make some magic? Let’s go fight like heck, play free and loose, [and] whatever happens, happens,'” he said.

It worked.

Coach Calipari and Pitino came dressed for the occasion 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Nn2ihrubGd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2025

Calipari Predicted Both Teams Would Be In Same Pod

During his Wednesday media session, the always entertaining Calipari told reporters that he told his team who they’d be paired with and who they’d be playing.

“I kind of predicted it. I predicted to my team in practice, here’s what they’re going to do to us,” Calipari said.

“I said [St. John’s] would be the two, if we come out ten, they told me who the sevens were. I said we’ll play Kansas. And if we’re the two, it’ll be [Rick Pitino].”

In fact, the only thing he didn’t get right was the location, he predicted they’d be playing at Rupp Arena in Lexington he and Pitino’s old stomping grounds, but they were placed in Providence, Rhode Island.

John Calipari's route to the Sweet 16:



• Bill Self

• Rick Pitino



He's still dancing. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/6D2eOJ4Y8E — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 22, 2025

Calipari Out Of First Weekend Since 2019

Saturday’s win didn’t just come against another legend, but it also advanced Calipari beyond the first weekend of the tournament for the first time in six years. Last year’s opening-round loss to Oakland and the 2022 opening round loss to St. Peter’s didn’t help Calipari’s stature with Kentucky boosters.

Because of that he stepped down and headed to Arkansas, where, after a slow start, he’s got his guys believing and playing with house money.

Calipari And Pitino Are Not Friends

Leading up to the matchup and following the result, both coaches let it be known that while they have respect for each other they’re not friends.

Calipari told reporters this prior to their 23rd matchup which he now holds a (13-10) advantage, including (9-2) since 2010.

“I hope years from now people will say: ‘They both get their teams to play hard at a competitive level,’” Calipari said. “Do we do it different? Yeah, I guess. I am who I am. Like it or not, this is who I am and how I deal with kids. We’re all different with that.”

Pitino was more blunt.

“We’re both Italian. We both love the game,” Pitino said. “I think that’s where the similarities end.”

For Pitino it was an ugly end to a banner season of revival with the Red Storm. In Saturday’s loss his team became the first No.2 seed in 450 No. 2 vs. No. 10 matchups to shoot under 30 percent (28 percent) for the game. Reigning Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. went 3-for-17 before being benched late in the loss.

Arkansas will face Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, a matchup from the Southwest Conference days that stands at 40-40.