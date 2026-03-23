‘Upset Because The Coach Is White, The Player’s Black’: Brenda Frese’s Controversial Sideline Motivation Of Player Oluchi Okananwa Stirs March Madness Debate

Maryland’s women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese has been leading the program for 23 years and has won numerous ACC conference titles and a national championship in 2006. She’s able to compete against the juggernauts of college basketball by demanding more from her players and she’s known to be fiery. It’s the passion that you also see in her players.

RELATED: Legendary Hoops Coach Brenda Frese Says Parents Are Killing The Joy and Overall Purpose Of Youth Sports Experience

No. 5-seed Maryland’s 74-66 loss to No. 4-seed UNC in NCAA Tournament second round was hard-fought, but it didn’t come without some criticism of Frese. Cameras captured the coach up in the face of her star player Oluchi Okananwa, speaking sternly and poking her in the chest several times in an attempt to motivate her down the stretch.

That heated exchange was immediately taken out of context by some viewers, while others dismissed it as a natural element of elite coaching.

This only looks outrageous to people who haven’t played sports. Are there other approaches to coaching that also work? Yes. But I’m not upset by this approach, based on what she’s actually saying to her. https://t.co/dVWpQe4vtm — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) March 23, 2026

Marc Lamont Hill Gives His Take On Brenda Frese Sideline Lashing

Political commentator and “Joe Budden Podcast” co-host Marc Lamont Hill offered his opinion on the exchange that was going viral on social media.

“This only looks outrageous to people who haven’t played sports. Are there other approaches to coaching that also work? Yes. But I’m not upset by this approach, based on what she’s actually saying to her,” Hill captioned. “I don’t doubt that other coaching styles work just as well. But I don’t believe that this style is problematic, given what the coach actually said to her.”

Fans Responded To Hill’s Opinion On Heated Interaction Between Brenda Frese & Player

“Glad we have you here to police every viral interaction between whites and blacks. It’s just a game. Chill”

“You seemed to go for the color difference fast… Should she be treated differently because of her color… as there is a word for that…”

“The only reason people are upset is because the coach is white and the player is black”

“Yes! Yelling doesn’t automatically equal abuse. Sometimes it means passion and love,” one fan tweeted.

Oluchi Okananwa Said In Postgame That She Likes To Be Coached Hard

Oluchi Okananwa directly addressed that intense moment with coach Brenda Frese.

“I love to be coached hard, and that’s what she does with me every single day.”

Oluchi Okananwa on her moment with coach Brenda Frese 🗣️



"I love to be coached hard, and that's what she does with me every single day." https://t.co/vNlmH4zfAR pic.twitter.com/WZWC1oAyaS — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 22, 2026

Most fans feel like it’s no harm no foul.

“The girl literally said this is the way she likes to be coached. Ppl in an outrage are always outraged by something,” one fan said. “She told her…she believes in her but she needs to step up at this moment,” one netizen clarified. “Coaches need to know the players and what they respond to. Especially these kids today. Some kids are soft and shut down to this type of approach and some it gives them extra motivation. I always responded to this type of approach, and my coach spoke to us all differently,” another social media user commented. Brenda Frese Makes $2.3M Per Season: Among Highest-Paid College Coaches

Emotional coaches who challenge their players in front of the world with very aggressive motivation styles are on full display in the NCAA Tournament. Yes players need to be coaches, but you can’t help but wonder how much of that desperation is coming from a place of personal failure or success. Coaches need to win, especially during March Madness. They have plush jobs and power at stake. If the team loses, their position can be affected.

In a 2024, Brenda Frese had a reported pay of $2,326,000, according to public records. This pay was 4,327 percent higher than the average and 9,204 percent higher than the median salary in University of Maryland. Since 2015, her salary has increased by $1,175,000, a total rise of 102.1 percent.

Then there are those people who just don’t believe that yelling when in a position of power solves anything.

“One of the strongest motivations for success in team sports and in human relations in general: fear to disappoint the leader. A beloved/respected parent, teacher, coach, boss will never have to raise their voice,” one person advised.

March Madness continues.