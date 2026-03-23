‘It Might Not Be Close’: Fans Argue That St. John’s Head Coach Rick ‘The Godfather’ Pitino Is The GOAT 

St. John’s has been in basketball purgatory since 1999. Prior to Sunday’s 67-65 buzzer-beating win over the Kansas Jayhawks, the once proud program that went toe-to-toe with talented Big East teams like Georgetown, Syracuse and others hadn’t reached the Sweet 16 in 27 seasons.

Enter Rick “The Godfather” Pitino and, boom, things have changed drastically in New York City. The legendary Queens program is known as New York City’s team, and playing at Madison Square Garden just adds to the lure. Because of Pitino’s success here and many other places as the lead sideline stalker, fans are arguing that he could be the greatest coach ever.

ST. JOHN'S ELIMINATES KANSAS IN THE FINAL SECONDS TO MAKE ITS FIRST SWEET 16 THIS CENTURY 🚨



They will face Duke for a chance at the Elite Eight 👀 pic.twitter.com/mQfIsrouiK — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2026

Success Follows Pitino

The 73-year-old Long Island native known for his expensive Armani and Brioni suits has long been considered a program savior. In 38 seasons, Pitino has compiled a 938-317 record including 55-22 in the NCAA Tournament.

He’s taken six different teams (Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Iona and St.John’s) to the NCAA Tournament. Four of those teams (Providence, Kentucky, Louisville) and now in St. John’s have reached the Sweet 16.

Pitino has reached the Final Four seven times (Providence, Kentucky and Louisville) and is still the only coach to win national titles at two schools (Louisville and Kentucky). He’s also the only coach to win conference tournaments at five different schools.

Louisville hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since Rick Pitino left. He just led St. John’s there for the first time since 1999

That type of success has fans arguing that he’s the greatest college coach ever. ESPN content creator and reporter Sam Block didn’t hesitate to say this about Pitino.

“He is the greatest coach of all-time. It might not be close.”

Are you taking 𝒂𝒏𝒚 other coach with one game on the line than Rick Pitino? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vJsQsmlJD1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 23, 2026

Fans Argue Pitino’s GOAT Status

Fans couldn’t wait to chime in on the comment about the legendary Pitino being the greatest. While some agreed, others called him great but not the greatest.

“Coach K and Dean Smith are ahead of Rick Pitino,” a fan said. “One of the best in my lifetime, if not ever. Doesn’t mean no.1 but one of the best,” another fan said. “If he isn’t he’s in the running,” another fan quipped. “Has to be on that short list,” a fan mentioned. “No one is even in the same stratosphere as John Wooden. So no, Pitino isn’t,” a fan spewed. “Might be the only coach to have had a title vacated,” a fan replied. “There isn’t anyone better when you combine X & Os and recruiting,” another fan said.

Pitino Focused On Duke

Sunday’s win over Kansas not only punched the Red Storm’s ticket to the Sweet 16, Pitino will now turn his focus to the Duke Blue Devils. When asked about the matchup, Pitino talked about the epic matchup in the 1992 East Regional Final won by the Blue Devils on Christian Laettner’s buzzer beater.

Although Pitino did beat the Blue Devils in the 2013 Midwest Regional Final while at Louisville, this is the East Region where Duke beat him in 1992, and he hasn’t forgotten.

“I’ve been on winning at the buzzer and losing at the buzzer,” Pitino said. “You win some, you lose some. But, I’m hoping we can get Duke at the buzzer next to make up for that Christian Laettner shot.”

Should be epic, and if any coach can knock off Duke it’s Pitino.