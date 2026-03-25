‘The Next Him’: Allen Iverson Co-Signs Arkansas Star Darius Acuff Jr. After Reebok Signs Him To ‘Systemic Shift In College Sports’ Signature Shoe Deal

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman sensation Darius Acuff Jr. is preparing to lead his team in their Sweet 16 matchup with Arizona. The dynamic lead guard for coach John Calipari’s squad is fresh off leading the Razorbacks to their first SEC Tournament championship since 2000.

For his efforts Acuff Jr. was named SEC Tournament MVP. He was also named Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, First-team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman team and a Consensus first-team All-American. The accolades didn’t stop there for the Detroit native. He made history with his latest honor.

Allen Iverson showing love to Darius Acuff on IG:



“The next HIM.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uXslmoFOoO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 22, 2026

Reebok Lands Their Next Superstar

The 19-year-old who became the first player to lead the SEC in points and assists since “Pistol” Pete Maravich in 1969-70 is currently projected to go anywhere from 5-8 in the June’s NBA draft.

As he finishes his one-and-done collegiate career, Acuff Jr. also landed a signature shoe deal with Reebok. Head of basketball at Reebok, Jide Osifeso, told ESPN that Acuff Jr. “becomes first NCAA men’s athlete to receive one with a major U.S. brand while still in college.”

He also becomes the first men’s player to have a signature shoe deal with the shoe and apparel giant since former Kentucky and Washington Wizards star John Wall who also played his college ball under John Calipari.

Acuff’s deal caught the attention of Allen Iverson, who signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Reebok in 1996. Iverson, the current VP of Basketball for Reebok captioned a photo of he and Acuff Jr. with this:

“The next HIM.”

Strong words coming from somebody of Iverson’s legendary stature, but thus far his assessment isn’t wrong. Acuff is definitely him and because of it he’s accomplished something other college athlete has.

BREAKING: Darius Acuff Jr. has signed a signature shoe deal with Reebok 💰👟



The Arkansas freshman star becomes the first NCAA men’s athlete to receive a signature shoe from a major U.S. brand while still in college.



Acuff Jr. & Reebok brand ambassador Allen Iverson spent time… pic.twitter.com/ta4vZpLcJe — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) March 24, 2026

Fans Chime In

Acuff’s major deal definitely brought out the masses and they had plenty to say on social media.

“This isn’t just a shoe deal, it’s a systemic shift in college sports. Darius Acuff Jr. didn’t just earn a signature sneaker. He’s showing what happens when talent, timing, and opportunity align in a structure that rewards performance. Systems recognize winners, and Reebok is backing Darius the player and man, not the hype,” a fan said. “A signature shoe before you even play a minute in the league is ridiculous leverage. The old heads who hate the NIL era are going to completely lose their minds over this one. Good for him,” another fan said. “First NCAA men’s player to get a signature shoe… Acuff the most marketable player in college hoops right now,” a fan quipped. “Darius Acuff Jr.’s Reebok signature shoe deal isn’t just a personal milestone t’s a landmark moment for college athletics. Becoming the first NCAA men’s player to receive a major brand signature while still in school shows how the NIL era is empowering athletes to be recognized and rewarded for their value on and off the court,” a fan mentioned. “When you’re Reebok you have to move faster than the other guys. He seems like he has a promising future, idk why he isn’t in more top 3 draft projections,” another fan said.

Acuff Jr. Made History In Opening Weekend Of March Madness

Adding to his already incredible freshman season in Fayetteville, Acuff went out and led the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 by doing something only former Wake Forest and former NBA legend Chris Paul did. They are the only two freshmen to average at least 20 points and five assists to begin their NCAA tournament careers since freshmen became eligible in 1973.

Draft Fits For Acuff Jr.

With a top-8 draft projection, Acuff Jr. could land anywhere, but the best fits for the dynamic dual-threat lead guard are the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks, with the Mavs being the best and most seamless fit for his services.

Pretty sure any team would love to have a kid who in 35 games this season has averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds on shooting splits of 49/45/81.