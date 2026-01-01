‘White Boy! Shut The F—k Up’: Leaked Audio of Jimmy Butler Trash-Talking Nets Rookie Sparks Race Debate

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is know for crossing the line when it comes to trash talking opponents.

In a recent Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets game, Butler was going back and forth with Nets rookie Danny Wolf, who happens to be one of the few American-born Caucasians in the NBA. After Butler hit one of his signature mid-range jumpers, and drew a foul for, an animated Butler was witnessed and recorded going at Wolf with negative race-baiting.

“White boy! White boy! Every time! Shut up! Shut the f—k up!” Butler yelled at Wolf.

Did Jimmy Butler Go Too Far? Fans Debate

Fans love Butlet’s trash talk, his energy and passion, but the racial undertone rubbed some folks the wrong way.



“So what if Austin reaves did this and said “Black boy” one fan said. “Why’s he bringing race into it lol,” asked another fan.



Some true basketball heads came to Butler’s defense, while giving some cultural history lessons.

“The way people in the comments think “white boy” and “black boy” have the same connotation lmao they been calling white dudes in the NBA white boy since the beginning of integrated ball. It’s not an insult either. Y’all just soft.”

Most of the white fans weren’t buying it and expressed their feelings towards the term.

“So is it ok for a white player to yell “black boy” after he makes a great play against him?” asked one netizen.

Jimmy Butler & Steph Curry Lead Golden State To New Years Eve Win

Butler helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 132-125 New Year’s Eve day win over the Charlotte Hornets with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

There were some fans who felt that Jimmy Butler could have executed his trash talk without demeaning a player based on his race. Others understand that between the lines things are said that are acceptable within the culture of the sport and have clear meanings to those who understand the street lingo and history behind it.