‘I Would Run Laps Around Nas Rapping’: 48-Year Old ‘YN’ Jim Jones Shows Old Heads How To Troll For Cash

Rapper Jim Jones might be the OG voice of a new generation to the “YNs” that currently are taking the lead as far as creators and influencers of hip hop culture is concerned in 2025.

But some recent comments he made about being more influential than rap icon Nas has the rap world in an upheaval.



Jim Jones Thinks He’s More Influential Than Nas

Jim Jones had previously claimed that he has become bigger than Nas, although he made sure to give the Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore lyricist from Queens his flowers. Nobody cares about the obvious once Jones went full “pick me” with his comments.

Jones was a recent guest on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and they asked hm about the claim that he’s positioned himself as a bigger rapper than Escobar during an appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ podcast, which obviously caused a lot of tension throughout hip-hop.

The Dipset member explained why he thinks he’s more influential. He also tried to clarify his ambitious and ludicrous statement that he previously made.

Jim Jones goes off after a kid on Instagram compared him to Nas, and says: pull up Nas’ Billboard entries, then pull up mine.



(🎥Joe and Jada/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/13EsrZZ1US — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 19, 2025

“I know I made a little boo-boo when you’re talking about the sales and all this type of s**t,” Jim Jones said of Nas, during.



Shannon Sharpe and Jim Jones get into a heated debate 👀after Jones claims he’s more influential than Nas and how Nas was always overshadowed by Jay-Z and DMX in his era, while Sharpe says Jim should focus on competing with current active rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Drake. pic.twitter.com/a0QEIR2x1S — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) June 22, 2025

“Nas was nice when I was in high school. Nas was dope. We appreciate him. He had a little bit of a run. But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album. I used to want to dress like Nas… He had one of the illest albums of all time. […] I’m a real fan of Nas. But he kind of lost me after the movie Belly and s**t like that.” Is Jim Jones Trolling Nas?

As the interview uncoiled it was clear that Jones had to be trolling. Sharpe brought up Dipset’s Verzuz withThe LOX and how Jones should probably worry about getting his revenge on Jadakiss who destroyed Jones and his cronies Cam and Juelz Santana.

Jones seems to be fully embedded in social media clout-chase culture. He must have forgot that Nas is a few years removed from winning a Grammy and releasing two crazy albums that reaffirmed his lyrical supremacy, his authenticity and ability to transcend generations.



“I would run laps around Nas rapping right now, bro,”James boasted. “Right now, 2025, I’m in the game still rapping at a high capacity.”

“I’m not mad, it’s about the sportsmanship of the game,” he added later on. “I’m a very aggressive person. I seem to get misconstrued when I’m talking my s**t. I’m just talking my s**t, you heard? Let me talk my s**t, ’cause I am on the field. If anybody got a problem with that, they can meet me on the field. That is the booth. Anybody from that era.” Nas Responds With IG Post:

Jim Jones rant didn’t stop there, after getting compared to Nas by some know nothing young fan.

the viral clip theyre referring to of a kid from New Jersey saying Jim Jones has more hits than Nas pic.twitter.com/b02e6r5lJ3 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) June 19, 2025

Jones replied with further mouth diareah saying:

“my son can’t name 1 Nas record, let’s keep it a buck… I got a hell of a catalog… pull up Nas’ Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries…Jadakiss- “in Hip-Hop we don’t pay enough homage”

Later on Jim acknowledged on social media that he’s trying to teach the guys who are over 40 how to get money in this era that is so different since social media hit the scene.





”if u 40 n up arguing wit me about Nas yall already lost yall fell for th bare my streams go up everytime I go viral Im teaching other artists a lesson in marketing,” Jim boasted.

We see what you doing Jim. Clout chasing and making up stuff. Get your bag