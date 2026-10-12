‘Bad, Silly Football’: LeSean McCoy Blasts Jayden Daniels’ Lack of Awareness but Commanders Fans Are Just Happy He’s ‘Not Leaving on a Stretcher’

Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and the drama at the end of a 27-27 tie with the New York Giants wasn’t about Daniels’ health. “JD5” had been sidelined since Week 2, when he suffered a dislocated left (non‑throwing) elbow against the Dallas Cowboys.

Most Commanders fan were just elated to see their franchise star back healthy. However, podcaster LeSean McCoy led many in the football community in blasting Daniels for his lack of situational awareness that cost his team a win at the end of OT.

Jayden Daniels’ return to the Washington Commanders ended with two rushing TDs and controversy about his clock management during a 27-27 tie with the New York Giants. Daniels had been sidelined since Week 2, when he suffered a dislocated left (non‑throwing) elbow against the Dallas Cowboys (Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Daniels had thrown for 199 yards, ran for 103 yards and two TDs, and led Washington into game-winning field‑goal range in overtime. Facing second‑and‑8 from the Giants’ 24‑yard line with 55 seconds left and no timeouts, he ran a play that drained the game clock to 12 seconds before being sacked for no loss. The 42-yard game-winner was never attempted.

Daniels’ postgame comments didn’t help temper the backlash. He seemed to be unaware of how the blunder was his fault and no one else’s.

“We just gotta be better, like, overall. Like, the whole team with just situational football,” Daniels said. “You know, we had a chance early in the game to finish the game — offensively, defensively — and we didn’t capitalize on that. And then we still had the opportunity at the end of the game to win the game, and we didn’t do that.

“It’s not a win, so not really feeling that one.”

He did take some accountability when asked why he didn’t throw the ball away in the final play (and took the sack/let the clock run): “We’ve gotta relay that as an offense. It starts with everyone — top down. Ultimately it’s on me.”

Analysts and fans called it “the worst choke job in NFL history.”

Shannon Sharpe ripped Daniels for poor clock management and awareness, saying, “Just throw it outta bounds. You’re in FG range. Oh my, what a blunder.”

“Took zero accountability. He’ll be out of the league soon,” one fan wrote on X.

LeSean McCoy Blasts Jayden Daniels For Not Spiking Football To Set Up Field Goal

Daniels’ biggest critic was former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who said a mouthful on his “Speakeasy” podcast, accusing Daniels of a rookie-level mistake.

Shady appreciated Commanders coach Dan Quinn taking the blame in the postgame presser

“Dan Quinn got on that mic and said, you know what, it’s my fault, I should’ve been better. What? That’s a prime example of a head coach taking ownership,” McCoy said before addressing Daniels.

“Jayden Daniels! For you to be the type of quarterback you are, so successful, your rookie year went crazy. And playing this game of football since you’ve been a kid, you know this! Situation football, why can’t you take no sack and go down? What are you doing? Spike the ball! You got no timeouts! You’re the quarterback! Nobody else can stop the clock, no timeouts. The coach can’t do that!” McCoy railed.

“So even Dan Quinn saying all that, bro, you already know your quarterback coach told you, your coordinator told you this! Spike the ball and keep it moving, take the field goal. That was terrible, that was bad, that was real bad.

“I hate bad, silly football, this is high school stuff. Where are we going right here? You got one receiver on the right side, you got a whole bunch of tight ends on the other side. What are you trying to get? Where are you going? Throw the ball out of bounds! What are we talking about?!” McCoy added.

“JD5 did take ownership and said it was on him,” one fan said defending the Commanders’ QB.

To which another fan pushed back in the comments, saying “He passive aggressively threw everyone under the bus.”

Joining McCoy’s bash JD5 parade, one fan said, “This is not rocket science. These guys are pros and have been playing football since their youth. The QB is the coach on the field. He has to know the situation. This team lacks discipline and it shows from the coaches to the team captains.”

“Just cause you’re an athlete..doesn’t mean you’re smart…,” one netizen quipped.

“It’s 100 pc JD5 fault yo know the Damm situation. You have no timeouts, JD5 is the reason we lost in OT!!!” said a user in the comments.

Was It On Daniels Or The Coaches?

Ultimately, Daniels is getting the brunt of the blame for not stopping the clock and setting up for a field goal. While he’s taken quite a beating on social media, he still has his defenders who put the lack of awareness on the coaching staff who calls the plays.

“JD didn’t call that play. OC called it, DQ allowed it. DQ said after “we were trying to get more yards” WHY?? you’re on the 26! Well within FG range. The play should have been KILL CLOCK SPIKE! nothing else,” one netizen said, blaming the offensive coordinator for not calling a spike.

“But 5 has to know time & situation. Disobey him then. Don’t run a play where your WR’s are 15yds downfield,” one user shot back in the comments.

One fan may have had the best take on the situation for the Commanders who are 1-3-1 after five games but have plenty of season left to challenge for the division if Daniels is at the helm.

“JD is just happy to play an entire game and not leaving on a stretcher. He dont give af about winning a game right now man.”