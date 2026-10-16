‘White Chocolate Is Vanilla Ice Cream Now’: Jason Williams Gets Blasted for Criticizing VJ Edgecombe Choosing Olympics With Bahamas Over Sixers NBA Title

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe is stirring controversy by prioritizing his Olympic dreams with the Bahamas over the team’s championship ambitions. The Sixers have emerged as championship contenders since signing LeBron James. Fans believe the franchise has a legitimate shot at winning its first NBA title since 1983 and don’t want anything — or anyone — standing in the way.

Edgecombe is expected to play a key role in Philadelphia’s championship push, but he sparked debate after revealing that representing the Bahamas in the Olympics would mean more to him than winning an NBA championship.

(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old explosive guard was born in Bimini, The Bahamas, and made the comments during an appearance on teammate Jaylen Brown’s Twitch livestream. He explained that helping the Bahamas qualify for the Olympics would be a historic achievement for his country — one he values more than winning an NBA championship.

Jason Williams Goes at VJ Edgecombe for Choosing Olympics With Bahamas Over NBA Title

Former NBA guard Jason Williams strongly disagreed with the second-year player’s priorities, questioning how Edgecombe’s comments might sit with his teammates.

In a clip shared by Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ on X, the former NBA champion argued that a player’s commitment to his NBA team should take precedence over other basketball-related pursuits.

“What the f*** you talking about? I’m not your Bahamian teammate. I’m your Sixer teammate. We trying to win a chip here,” Williams said.

Williams cautioned that Edgecombe’s comments could raise questions about his commitment to the 76ers’ goals this season. He suggested that teammates might interpret Edgecombe’s enthusiasm for representing the Bahamas as a lack of dedication to his Philadelphia’s teammates and winning.

“The motherf***ers that are paying me my check mean way more to me than them,” added Williams, nicknamed “White Chocolate,” as he explained his approach to professional basketball.

Sixers Fans Defend Guard VJ Edgecombe After Jason Williams Criticism

Fans flooded the comments to respond to Williams’ criticism of Edgecombe, with many defending the young guard’s decision to prioritize representing his country over winning an NBA championship. Some commenters also suggested that Williams’ perspective reflected his racial privilege and a lack of understanding of the cultural significance of Edgecombe’s remarks.

“The white chocolate expired. That’s the old white man coming out of him,” one user commented.

“How you gonna get mad at a guy who loves his country more than his team,” another fan said.

“He’s a privileged white man in America. Of course he doesn’t understand how much representing their country means to non-Americans. It’s kind of their thing…,” said a fan who blasted Williams for criticizing Edgecombe’s patriotic focus.

“Tf has gotten into Jason Williams? Why does he feel like can talk like this about a player want to rep his own country? Buddy weird asl,” expressed one netizen.

“Wild to hear a lecture on priorities from White Chocolate, a man who threw no-look passes to nobody just to see if he could. Let the kid rep the Bahamas,” demanded one X user.

The responses all had a common theme in which fans thought Williams was just trying to start trouble.

“His ass is Vanilla Ice Cream now, white chocolate died when his ass left the NBA,” quipped one netizen.

What Did VJ Edgecombe Do Wrong?

The 76ers have moved all their chips to the center of the table for a crack at an NBA championship. The additions of James and Brown have raised expectations for the season. Against that backdrop, Edgecombe’s public admission that representing the Bahamas at the Olympics would mean more to him than winning a ring may have come at an inopportune time.

“That’ll be a headline. Don’t care, though,” Edgecombe said Friday during an appearance on Brown’s Twitch stream podcast. “It might sound crazy, but I would rather do that than win the championship.”

Edgecombe may get a pass for saying this once, especially with the season yet to begin and optimism running high. Let’s see if it hits the same way and fans run to his defense after a five-game losing streak in March.