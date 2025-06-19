‘You Want a Diaper And a Bib? Want Us To Feed You Some Apple Sauce’: Stephen A. Smith Eviscerates LeBron James’ Criticism Of Ring Culture As Disingenuous Switch Up

LeBron James — the man who started ring culture while chasing the ghosts of NBA past — said winning isn’t everything when it comes to a person’s individual legacy. It’s a different tune than the one Bron was singing in his prime. But now that he realizes he has no chance of ever surpassing Jordan, it appears that Bron is trying to flip the narrative once again in his favor.

“A ring is a team accomplishment…I don’t know where [ring culture] started, especially when it comes to me individually.”



A familiar foe that works for ESPN isn’t having it. And if you thought Stephen A. Smith was done giving LeBron the business, you’re wrong.

“You brought up Lebron and the rings,” SAS who couldn’t believe LeBron was pulling the ring culture card, said on “First Take.” “Who’s devalued LeBron. You see, that’s the BS that we have to stop letting him and his camp get away with, ” Smith insisted. “When we talk about the GOAT, because he’s not in a lot of people’s eyes, it’s Michael Jordan. That is it. Everybody universally recognizes him as one of the top 3 players in the history of basketball. What the hell do you want a diaper and a bib? Do you want us to feed you some apple sauce or something?”

Smith was in rare form.

“My God,” Smith said before taking another shot at LeBron and his camp. “What more can you do? It’s factually incorrect when they walk around acting like he’s been devalued. It’s not true.”

LeBron has a legion of faithful fans, many who believe he is the GOAT and has proved that over his illustrious career. Smith implies that the consensus opinion is not in Bron’s favor, but just because he isn’t worshipped as the supreme baller by all doesn’t mean he’s not respected. Smith has had enough of that notion.



“If it didn’t mean much or shouldn’t mean much, then why were you so relieved to finally have one? Why did you depart Cleveland to go to Miami with Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade to get one? Why did you go back to Cleveland? Cause LeBron only went back to Cleveland for one reason. He went back because he hadn’t captured a championship,” Smith concluded.

Let’s be real. LeBron came to the Lakers to build on his legacy, trying to do whatever he could to stay in the GOAT conversation. It was always insanely important. So, Smith isn’t going to play nice, but what else is new?

Smith said: “He understood it when he arrived in Tinseltown with the Lakers…he couldn’t be the one person that did not capture a championship. He had to get at least one. Now that you’ve got it you really don’t understand why it’s not important? Nonsense.”

Stephen A. Smith Has Valid Point About LeBron’s Opinion On Ring Culture

Stephen A. Smith’s point is valid. All LeBron did his entire career – in addition to being a great player – was team hop in order to position himself to win championships. His goal in Miami back in 2010 was, “Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven…”

James went on to play in 9 of the next 10 NBA finals, but his 4-6 Finals record for his career is still a point of criticism for those who don’t believe he is the GOAT.

LeBron and his management team, Klutch Sports, have always had a problem with anyone who doesn’t agree that LeBron is the GOAT. They have done everything in their power to push that narrative and dismiss anyone who has another opinion as a hater. According to Stephen A. Smith that’s the entire basis of LeBron’s dislike for him, not comments on Bronny James, as LeBron tried to make it seem when he stepped to SAS at a Lakers playoff game.

LeBron Blasts Ring Culture On Podcast

We know how desperately LeBron has chased rings and Jordan. That’s why it surprised Smith when the four-time NBA champion said in a recent episode of his podcast, “Mind the Game” that “I don’t know why (ring culture) it’s discussed so much in our sport and why it’s the end all, be all of everything”.

Bron then went on to highlight that this narrative often overlooks the individual brilliance of players like Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, and Steve Nash, who, despite not winning championships, had Hall of Fame careers and made historical contributions to the game.

James emphasized that winning a championship is a team accomplishment, not solely an individual one and he opened up another can of worms about how greatness is defined. With his career coming to an end and his legacy as important as ever Bron is having discussions about legacy and achievement that will affect the way superstars are judged.